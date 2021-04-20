Where are you going?
ataturk rock sculpture attraction

Turan Mahallesi, 1649. Sk. No:25, 35540 Bayraklı/İzmir, Turkey
Website
| +90 533 364 25 24
Turkey's Mount Rushmore Izmir Turkey

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am

Turkey's Mount Rushmore

Just outside the city of Izmir, heading towards the airport is a giant carving of the founder of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. It is impressive in its size and is well done.

The only thing wrong here is that it isn't carved into the side of the rocky mountain but built up over scaffolding. Still, it is impressive and shows the Turkish love of the founder of modern Turkey.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

