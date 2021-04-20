ataturk rock sculpture attraction
Turan Mahallesi, 1649. Sk. No:25, 35540 Bayraklı/İzmir, Turkey
| +90 533 364 25 24
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am
Turkey's Mount RushmoreJust outside the city of Izmir, heading towards the airport is a giant carving of the founder of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. It is impressive in its size and is well done.
The only thing wrong here is that it isn't carved into the side of the rocky mountain but built up over scaffolding. Still, it is impressive and shows the Turkish love of the founder of modern Turkey.