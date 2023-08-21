Explore the Wonders of Arizona

Sponsored by Visit Arizona

The Grand Canyon State promises much more beyond its namesake, including awe-inspiring natural treasures, rich heritage sites, and thrilling outdoor experiences. From pristine red rock formations to Meteor Crater National Landmark, Arizona’s dramatic range of landscapes offers a playground for travelers in search of adventure. Choose from active pursuits, majestic scenery, and distinctive accommodations across the state that allow you to immerse yourself in nature.

The beauty of Arizona is embodied by its most famous natural landmark, the Grand Canyon, but it’s far from the only thing that makes Arizona grand.

On a road trip through Northern Arizona, natural history fans can take the scenic route and discover some of the state’s lesser-visited, majestic sites, such as Owl Canyon and the Painted Desert, while connecting with the Indigenous people whose ancestors first lived there.

For the ultimate family getaway, journey across the state in search of Arizona’s most memorable adventures, from treasure hunts and ghost towns to underground cave tours and llama hikes. Pretty soon you’ll realize nothing brings families together like the great outdoors.

Meanwhile, Central Arizona’s hot springs, soaring mountains, and expansive deserts offer an ideal setting for nature-focused wellness getaways, from soaking in geothermal waters and Native American spa treatments to epicurean farm hopping and Sedona’s energy vortexes.

For another unexpected way to unwind, head to one of Arizona’s many award-winning dude ranches. Many provide amenities and activities far beyond horseback riding, including championship golf courses, full-service spas, and fine dining.

With diverse landscapes across the state, ancient history, and a thriving culinary culture, adventures await all types of explorers in Arizona.


