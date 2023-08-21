Wupatki National Monument
Explore the Wonders of Arizona

The Grand Canyon State promises much more beyond its namesake, including awe-inspiring natural treasures, rich heritage sites, and thrilling outdoor experiences. From pristine red rock formations to Meteor Crater National Landmark, Arizona’s dramatic range of landscapes offers a playground for travelers in search of adventure. Choose from active pursuits, majestic scenery, and distinctive accommodations across the state that allow you to immerse yourself in nature.

The beauty of Arizona is embodied by its most famous natural landmark, the Grand Canyon, but it’s far from the only thing that makes Arizona grand.

On a road trip through Northern Arizona, natural history fans can take the scenic route and discover some of the state’s lesser-visited, majestic sites, such as Owl Canyon and the Painted Desert, while connecting with the Indigenous people whose ancestors first lived there.

For the ultimate family getaway, journey across the state in search of Arizona’s most memorable adventures, from treasure hunts and ghost towns to underground cave tours and llama hikes. Pretty soon you’ll realize nothing brings families together like the great outdoors.

Meanwhile, Central Arizona’s hot springs, soaring mountains, and expansive deserts offer an ideal setting for nature-focused wellness getaways, from soaking in geothermal waters and Native American spa treatments to epicurean farm hopping and Sedona’s energy vortexes.

For another unexpected way to unwind, head to one of Arizona’s many award-winning dude ranches. Many provide amenities and activities far beyond horseback riding, including championship golf courses, full-service spas, and fine dining.

With diverse landscapes across the state, ancient history, and a thriving culinary culture, adventures await all types of explorers in Arizona. Learn more at Here You Are AZ.

Vermillion Cliffs
Outdoor Adventure
7 Ways Northern Arizona is an Epic Getaway for Natural History Fans
On a road trip around the Grand Canyon State’s outdoor heritage sites, it’s all about the scenic, illuminating journey.
Kartchner Caverns State Park
Where to Travel Next
How to Enjoy a Once-in-a-Lifetime Family Vacation in Arizona
Bond with your loved ones while exploring the great outdoors in the Grand Canyon State.
Bell Rock in Sedona
Where to Travel Next
8 Reasons to Relax and Recharge in Arizona
From five-star spas to energy vortexes, here’s how to find the right wellness experience for you in the healing hub of Central Arizona.
Two people riding horses through a desert road in Tanque Verde Ranch, Tucson
Outdoor Adventure
The 6 Best Arizona Dude Ranches for an Epic Vacation
Check into these Western accommodations for everything from riding, roping, and good old-fashioned R&R.
The Classic 5-Day Arizona Road Trip
Road Trips
The Ultimate Road Trip From Phoenix to the Grand Canyon
This Arizona road trip serves up major doses of scenery, hiking, biking, and some serious “me time,” whether at the spa or on your second plate of enchiladas.
August 21, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman
Monument Valley is just one of a dozen spectacular parks and monuments in Arizona.
National Parks
12 Can’t Miss National Parks and Monuments in Arizona
A guide to the best, the famous, and the lesser-known national parks and monuments in the Grand Canyon State.
June 06, 2023 08:24 PM
 · 
Melanie Haiken
National Parks
The First-Timer’s Guide to the Grand Canyon
Everything you need to know to fully experience the natural wonder, whether you’re there for a weeklong stay or a sunset.
August 11, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
Melanie Haiken
June 07, 2023 05:41 PM
