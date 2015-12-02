Where to Eat, Shop, and Hike in This Underrated European City

Scotland’s capital, a city of nearly half-a-million built on top of extinct volcanoes in an inlet of the North Sea, is a charming marriage of the ancient and the contemporary. From Castle Rock, a craggy hill that has been occupied ever since 1000 BC (and could serve as a set for the next Game of Thrones episode), to the Fifth Avenue-esque boutiques of George Street, there are lots of activities for everyone from history-minded travelers to shoppers looking for stylish wool apparel.

Edinburgh is also a very walkable city, and on any given day you can easily visit a medieval castle, take a walk up the slopes of a prehistoric volcano, do some boutique shopping, and enjoy fine dining without feeling rushed. Sure, the weather can be unpredictable, but if you think like a Scot you’ll learn to make the most of every moment and not let little things (like a few raindrops) keep you from enjoying yourself.

Here are a few of our favorite things to do in this unique and surprising city.

The view from Arthur's Seat

Take a hike to see the sights

Start your trip with a hike to the top of Castle Rock, a volcanic outcropping in the middle of the city, for a birds-eye view of Edinburgh, from the Royal Mile (a tourist-friendly street that cuts through the center of old town), to Arthur’s Seat (another volcanic hill across town). Once you reach the top of the hill, visit Edinburgh Castle, where you can see St. Margaret’s Chapel (the oldest building in the city, built in the early 12th Century) and the crown jewels. For another stunning vantage point (and a more rural-feeling walk), you could then head across town and hike up to the top of Arthur’s Seat, which remains wild and unpopulated.

The sweaters at Brora

Shop for cashmere and wool

Edinburgh boasts amazing cashmere and wool clothing (as one would expect, given Scotland’s history of sheep farming and love of tartan). But beware: Much of what you find nowadays is actually made in China. To get the real thing, skip the ubiquitous cheesy souvenir shops and head to luxe boutiques like Brora for classic and fashionable knits made in Scotland. Nearby on George Street, you can find throw blankets, rugs, and wool tote bags in herringbone, plaid, and other colorful patterns at Anta’s flagship store. And Made-in-Edinburgh shops like Bill Baber and Joyce Forsyth, located in and around Grassmarket (an area rumored to be inspiration for J.K. Rowling in her Harry Potter series) offer more crafts-inspired styles. Finally, there’s Hawick Knitwear, a higher volume Made-in-Scotland brand with a store located right on the Royal Mile.

A dish at The Castle Terrace

Enjoy a Michelin-starred meal—or a quiet cup of coffee