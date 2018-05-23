A Soundtrack to D.C.

Sponsored by washington.org

Washington D.C.’s marble monuments offer a glimpse into the heart of U.S. history, but to truly appreciate the capital’s cultural influence, tune into its music. The District is the birthplace of extraordinary artists like Duke Ellington and Chuck Brown and has nurtured distinctive sounds, from jazz to punk and go-go.

Whether you’re a fan of D.C.’s signature sounds or another genre—everything from electronic to classical and hip-hop has a passionate audience here—the city teems with live music venues, record stores, and museums all dedicated to celebrating its love of music.

Explore D.C.’s music-centric museums for a fresh take on American history. Check out the National Museum of African American History and Culture, home to Chuck Berry’s cherry red Cadillac, and the lesser-known O Museum in the Mansion for its collection of guitars signed by rock legends like Bruce Springsteen and Bono.

Catch a live show featuring D.C.’s award-winning local sound, like funk group Everyday Everybody, on U Street. This neighborhood has deep musical roots and you’ll find legendary live music venues like the 9:30 Club, street murals of the District’s beloved musical artists, and several of the capital’s favorite vinyl record stores.

Then, stay in tune with D.C.’s arts scene with accommodations that cater to music fans with special amenities, like in-room turntables at Eaton DC. Keep reading for ways to enjoy the musical side of the city and more.