A colorful mural of musicians on U Street in Washington, D.C.
A Soundtrack to D.C.

Washington D.C.’s marble monuments offer a glimpse into the heart of U.S. history, but to truly appreciate the capital’s cultural influence, tune into its music. The District is the birthplace of extraordinary artists like Duke Ellington and Chuck Brown and has nurtured distinctive sounds, from jazz to punk and go-go.

Whether you’re a fan of D.C.’s signature sounds or another genre—everything from electronic to classical and hip-hop has a passionate audience here—the city teems with live music venues, record stores, and museums all dedicated to celebrating its love of music.

Explore D.C.’s music-centric museums for a fresh take on American history. Check out the National Museum of African American History and Culture, home to Chuck Berry’s cherry red Cadillac, and the lesser-known O Museum in the Mansion for its collection of guitars signed by rock legends like Bruce Springsteen and Bono.

Catch a live show featuring D.C.’s award-winning local sound, like funk group Everyday Everybody, on U Street. This neighborhood has deep musical roots and you’ll find legendary live music venues like the 9:30 Club, street murals of the District’s beloved musical artists, and several of the capital’s favorite vinyl record stores.

Then, stay in tune with D.C.’s arts scene with accommodations that cater to music fans with special amenities, like in-room turntables at Eaton DC. Keep reading for ways to enjoy the musical side of the city and more.

The guitar player from Everyday Everybody jumping mid-air while performing with his band at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.
Bars + Nightlife
Where to See Live Music in D.C., According to This Local Band
From clubs to coffee shops, discover the capital’s best spots to experience its local sound, thanks to Everyday Everybody.
The silhouette of a visitor in front of purple, illustrated projections at ARTECHOUSE in Washington, D.C.
Museums + Galleries
7 Music-Themed Museums to Visit in Washington D.C.
Experience the rich musical heritage of the U.S. with a tour of these music collections and archives.
A night time view of the exterior of the French café Le Diplomate on 14th Street in Washington D.C.’s live music corridor.
Bars + Nightlife
A Musician’s Guide to Washington D.C.
Where to go, eat, and listen, according to local artist Neffy.
The exterior of Smash Records next to other colorful buildings in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, D.C.
Art + Culture
The 6 Best Vinyl Shops in Washington D.C.
Plus, what to buy, where to eat and stay, and what to do in the nation’s capital.
The Washington Monument seen from the Lincoln Memorial with the Reflecting Pool in front and many visitors.
The Anthem live music venue at the Wharf in Washington DC. The marquee is reflecting the Washington Nationals winning the World Series.
Art + Culture
Washington, D.C.’s Best Live Music Venues, According to the Musicians Who Live There
February 15, 2024 10:51 AM
 · 
Karen Carmichael
USA, Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre is a historic theater, located at 620 T Street, Northwest, Washington, D.C.
Art + Culture
Diving Into Washington, D.C.'s Music History—From Jazz to Punk, Go-Go And Beyond
February 15, 2024 01:27 PM
 · 
Karen Carmichael
Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson building in Washington DC USA front view. Library of Congress - The largest library in a world.
Where to Travel Next
4 Days in Washington, D.C.—Locals Reveal The Best Way to Spend a Weekend in the Nation’s Capital
February 15, 2024 03:59 PM
 · 
Karen Carmichael
