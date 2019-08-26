Here’s what you need to know about traveling to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—and why you should be bound for the Baltics on your next trip.

Strung along the Baltic Sea, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are small nations with long and complicated histories. Nearby larger powers, especially Russia and Germany, have long shaped their cultures, politics, and commerce, but despite being part of the Russian and Soviet empires at different points, each nation has managed to maintain its distinct character and language. The three Baltic countries also possess an appearingly paradoxical balance: Although highly urbanized in certain areas, they’re mostly forested or agricultural. Their capitals offer the appeals of other northern European cities—lively restaurant and bar scenes, galleries, museums, and shopping—while their national parks help preserve the beauty of the region, from the birch forests dotted with lakes and streams to the vast stretches of dunes occasionally interrupted by centuries-old castles. Photo by Shutterstock The capital of Latvia, Riga is known for its beautiful art nouveau architecture. Occupying the northern end of Eastern Europe, the three countries have been at the center of many historic moments. While nominally independent since World War I, they remained firmly under Soviet influence long after Word War II, even though they never officially joined the Soviet Union. On August 23, 1989, 2 million protestors formed a human chain across the Baltic republics and set in motion the official withdrawal of the Red Army. In the years since, these nations, and the more than 6 million people who call them home, have seen a burst of entrepreneurial energy, making them more exciting than ever to visit. When to Go to the Baltic States The Baltic States are countries best visited in summer, when temperatures are mild and the sun shines for 18 hours on the longest days. Taking advantage of off-season deals may backfire: Spring is often brief and wet, fall is chilly, and winter is dark, cold, and challenging for travel, especially to rural areas. Even if you stick to the milder coastal regions (where Tallinn and Riga, the Estonian and Latvian capitals, are located), you’ll often find yourself facing snowy forecasts in the colder months. Photo by Shutterstock Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, boasts a bustling restaurant and bar scene. Getting Around the Baltic States

Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius—the capitals of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, respectively—all have major international airports, though there are no direct flights from North America. If you intend to explore beyond the capital cities—and there are many reasons to do so—know that bus service is more extensive than train, but both are limited and a rental car will make traveling much easier. Another way to see the region is by cruise, many of which provide a great introduction to Tallinn, Riga, and Klaipėda (Lithuania’s major seaport). Food & Drink

