Just in Time for Another Lockdown: New Episodes of the “Travel Tales” Podcast

Recent research discovered that just planning a trip can boost your spirits. And what better way to be inspired than new episodes of Travel Tales by AFAR? Starting today, we’ll roll out five new episodes of the podcast, including a tour of the friendliest rails in Canada and a writer’s trip to learn Spanish flamenco guitar from women playing at the top of the male-dominated world.

Listen and subscribe to “ Travel Tales by AFAR ” :

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

New episodes are released on Thursdays, so be sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Here’s what’s up first.

Episode 11: What an Epic Canadian Train Trip Can Teach You About Kindness

Colleen Kinder is a bona fide Canadian. Well, kinda. See, she married a Canadian last year. And through him, she’s gotten to know Canada in all its friendly glory. But there was one place she hadn’t yet explored: the ViaRail train system, where the social default is to “share time with fellow wayfarers, whoever they may be.” So we sent her on an 800-mile train trip through the Maritimes. On the way, she discovered what it really means to be Canadian. (It’s so much more than saying “sorry.”)

Listen now. Subscribe to the podcast.

Episode 12: Meet the Revolutionary Women of Spain’s Flamenco Guitar World

Growing up, Lavinia Spalding believed she was destined to become a tocaora, or a female flamenco guitar player. It didn’t exactly happen, for reasons you’ll soon hear. One day, decades after giving up on her dream, something shifted. On a whim, she emailed three of the biggest tocaoras in Spain to ask for lessons. To her surprise, they said yes.

Listen on December 10. Subscribe to the podcast.

Travel Tales by AFAR is produced by BOOM Integrated, a division of John Marshall Media. You can find episodes, read the stories that inspired them, and discover other stories of transformative trips on our Travel Tales home page or by using our RSS feed.

>>Next: Our New Podcast Is the Perfect Way to Travel Right Now