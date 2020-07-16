Our New Podcast Is the Perfect Way to Travel Right Now

What if I were to tell you there’s a way to travel—right now—without dealing with planes, passports, or even leaving your home? Well, grab your headphones because now you can, courtesy of Travel Tales by AFAR.

Each week on the podcast, we’ll meet a different storyteller: someone who took a trip and learned something monumental from it. This podcast has been many months in the making. But I can’t imagine a better time to launch it. At a moment when many of us are still sticking close to home, Travel Tales by AFAR allows us—whether we’re cooking, walking, or driving—to explore the surprises and delights of the world.

We’ll roll out an episode each Thursday morning, so be sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Here’s what’s up first:

Episode 1: Why Did I Bring a Teenager to Venice?

She thinks it’ll be great. Contributing writer Emma John loved the trip she took to Venice as a teenager with a worldly family friend. So when it comes time to return the favor—to introduce that friend’s 13-year-old daughter to the wonders of the Floating City—Emma jumps at the chance. What could possibly go wrong?



Episode 2: There’s No Place Like Kansas City