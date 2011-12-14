Impressions from AFAR Experiences Cairo

Since launching AFAR magazine in 2009, we’ve wondered how we might create events that bring the spirit of experiential travel to life. Immediately after the fall of Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak in February, AFAR’s founders Greg Sullivan and Joe Diaz traveled to the country. In the midst of post-revolution euphoria, they realized that they wanted to bring together a group of travelers to experience this pivotal moment in the nation’s history.

AFAR Experiences Cairo

And so AFAR Experiences, a series of immersive travel events, was born, with Cairo as the premier destination. In late October, 35 travelers converged at the Marriott Cairo for three days of conversations, neighborhood tours, home dinners, and lectures from some of Egypt’s most influential thinkers and doers. Travel outfitter Abercrombie & Kent helped with our on-the-ground planning and logistics. The A&K guides who showed us around were warm and enthusiastic, and thrilled to share their city and their perspectives with us. Our group of attendees consisted of a diverse mix of AFAR readers from across North America and AFAR staffers—all passionate about experiential travel. Only one person in our group had previously traveled to Egypt. AFAR Editor-in-Chief Julia Cosgrove shares her impressions.

Day One: Mummies, Secret Doors, and the January 25 Revolution

Our first day kicked off at 7 a.m. in the cavernous Egyptian Museum. For two hours, we had the place to ourselves, with knowledgeable Abercrombie & Kent Egyptologists leading us through the eerie mummy-filled rooms and King Tut’s gilded tomb. Afterwards, we walked through Tahrir Square, site of the January 25th Revolution. There were no protests taking place that morning, just salesmen hawking “I Love Egypt” T-shirts to the few passersby who stopped to look (namely members of our group). We haphazardly crossed Cairo’s busy streets as old Fiats and Peugeots honked at us.

At Café Riche, a historic restaurant and gathering place for such Egyptian luminaries as Nobel Prize-winning author Naguib Mahfouz, we listened as the political activist Jawad Nabulsi discussed his thoughts on the revolution and the country’s impending parliamentary elections. Downstairs, a longtime patron of the café showed us a secret exit that dissidents in the 1950s used when they needed to make a quick escape.

In the evening, the new Minister of Tourism, Mounir Fakhry Abd El Noor, spoke to our group about the need to encourage other Americans to return to Egypt, as tourism brings in $13 billion a year to the country.

Photo by Nina Dietzel.

We ended our day with dinner at the traditional restaurant Abou El Sid (above). Surrounded by tin lanterns and paintings of Egyptian movie stars from the 1960s, we sat at round tables with locals, tasting dishes like koshari—a mix of lentils, pasta, rice, and fried onions. Then we passed around the shisha pipe well into the wee hours. The Egyptians we met—many of whom worked in media, academia, and the non-profit world—all expressed gratitude to us for coming to their country, and they were unbelievably warm hosts. Discussions invariably turned to the revolution and the thorny questions about what comes next for the country, but there was one thing everyone agreed on: they were deeply relieved to be out from under Mubarak’s dictatorship. And they were hopeful about the long-term future of their country.

Next: Day Two

Cairo Day Two: Artist’s Collectives, A Modern Imam, and Conversations at the Kitchen Table

The second day of the AFAR Experiences event in Cairo started at Darb 1718, a sprawling cultural center in Old Cairo founded by Moataz Nasreldin, an artist who works in mixed media. He built Darb to offer studio and gallery space to craftspeople and artists in the city. Today, tile painters, paper makers, sculptors, and others work there. The AFAR Experiences group enjoyed walking around the compound, buying from local vendors, and watching two performances—one by a local mime troupe, the other from a Zar band, whose trancelike music made many of us leap to our feet and start dancing.

Moez Massoud, left, and AFAR co-founder Joe Diaz.

At our next stop, the historic Sultan Hassan Mosque, the modern-day imam Moez Masoud spoke to us about the place of Islam in the world at large. Masoud has a huge following in Egypt, thanks to his talk shows, which reach millions of Muslims through TV, radio, and online seminars. His progressive, compassionate perspective appeals to Egyptians who don’t want fundamentalists to be the face of their faith. During our stay, we didn’t run into any political or religious protests, nor did we see much in the way of religious fervor. We saw men going to mosque, some in Western clothing, others in more traditional caftans, tunics, and head coverings. Many Egyptian women we encountered wore the veil; many did not.

Back at the Cairo Marriott, we enjoyed presentations by two Cairenes from very different industries: Mohamed Diab, a screenwriter and filmmaker, who discussed sexual harassment in Egypt. His new film, Cairo 6, 7, 8, addresses the topic head-on. Seif Fahmy, a politician and businessman who is heading up the Etihad (Unity) party. Fahmy expressed optimism for the future of his country, saying, “our people are our greatest asset.”

In the evening, local hosts all over the city welcomed AFAR Experiences attendees into their homes for dinner. I went to the home of a Coptic Christian who worked in architecture and design. He and his friends, all in their early thirties, came from varied backgrounds, and had different concerns about the various directions the country could go. Many conversations revolved around the revolution, but some spread to religion and work-life balance in the country. At one point, discussion turned to the legacy of Steve Jobs. The group rounded out the night at Sequoia, an open-air bar on the banks of the Nile.

Next: Day Three

Cairo Day Three: Egyptian Architecture 101, a Puppet Show by the Nile, and Camel Rides at Dusk

On our third and final day in Cairo, the AFAR Experiences group started the morning at La Bodega, a bistro in Zamalek. The eco-architect Tarek Labib spoke to our group about the history of building styles in Cairo. Afterwards we walked over to El Sawy Culturewheel, a community center built underneath the 15 May Bridge on the site of a former homeless encampment. Founder Mohamed El Sawy, an architect and engineer by training, has created a space that welcomes 500,000 visitors a year for classes, concerts, lectures, and performances.