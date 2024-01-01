Everything You Need to Plan Your Trip to Türkiye

Sponsored by Go Türkiye

With a rich past and bright future, Türkiye stands at the crossroads of tradition and modernity. You can experience the country’s fascinating, layered history and culture everywhere, from the fairy chimneys of Cappadocia to the stunning beaches of Bodrum.

İstanbul, a bustling cosmopolitan gem, swiftly immerses travelers in a sensory symphony of gastronomic restaurants, historic landmarks, thrilling nightlife, and world-class museums.

Slow down and embrace the Turkaegean way of life in Bodrum, a peninsula and seaside retreat known for its turquoise bays, Mediterranean cuisine, stylish resorts, and enchanting beaches.

For a taste of Türkiye’s cultural and natural wonders, head to Cappadocia, where erosion and human ingenuity joined forces to create an otherworldly open-air museum of fairy chimneys and carved churches, dwellings, and underground ities in the surrounding rocks.

Those longing to discover more about ancient history can visit Mesopotamia, the cradle of civilization, as well as a destination of archeological treasures and iconic landmarks, including Göbeklitepe, the Diyarbakır Fortress, and Hevsel Gardens Cultural Landscape.

