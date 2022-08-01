Why Scottsdale Makes the Perfect Family Getaway

Organizing a family vacation—especially for an extended family—can be a challenge: You need to keep in mind the needs of grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and more. Finding restaurants that will satisfy a kid who will only eat pizza and a teen committed to a vegan diet can be difficult. And picking places to eat is only the beginning. You then need to choose activities that will keep everyone engaged and grumbling to a minimum.

Scottsdale, however, makes the task less formidable. The city has an enviable selection of restaurants that will satisfy both fussy eaters and adventurous gourmets. Plus, attractions include museums that are perfect for a multigenerational group. At Butterfly Wonderland, for example, your youngest travelers may simply stare in amazement at the colorful sight of 3,000 butterflies floating through the air. Older kids will appreciate the insights into their life cycles. Other stops on this itinerary—including an aircraft museum, a rock-climbing studio, and a musical instrument museum—were similarly picked for their accessibility to travelers of all ages.

Perhaps best of all, Scottsdale enjoys some 300 days of sunshine a year, and just like you can count on warm days, you can expect that this trip will delight everyone in your family.