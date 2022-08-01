The Secret to Capturing Magical Desert Vistas in Scottsdale

Ask visitors to Scottsdale what most impresses them about the city, and many will likely mention the sweeping desert landscapes. Granite boulders, saguaro cacti, and the craggy profiles of Camelback and other mountains create a magical, otherworldly, and unforgettable atmosphere. This itinerary takes that aspect of Scottsdale and builds a trip around it.

The highlight of this weekend escape is a small-plane flight to the Grand Canyon. The natural wonder is only about 250 miles north of Scottsdale, but that relatively small distance includes a chance to soar above some of the Southwest’s most fantastic terrain—sandstone buttes and deep ravines, but also, surprisingly, forests of pines. You’ll also explore other panoramic highlights within Scottsdale itself. Some require effort, like a hike to Tom’s Thumb in Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. A meal at the J&G Steakhouse, on the other hand, requires no more exertion than ordering a cocktail and a steak and then looking up at the star-filled sky.

Sometimes, however, the most memorable views are modest ones—the morning sun shining on your mimosa or a board laden with Spanish cheeses. Plenty of those are also included in this weekend getaway.