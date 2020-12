Can’t-Miss Experiences on Your First Trip to Scottsdale

Day 3

Explore Scottsdale’s Natural and Cultural Highlights

Start the day with a desert walk before the sun gets too high in the sky. You don’t have to venture beyond the city limits to experience the natural beauty of this part of Arizona when you visit Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve . The 30,000-acre preserve has the distinction of being the largest urban preserve in the United States, with more than 200 miles of trails. If you’re under the misconception that deserts are simply arid and lifeless, a short hike in the Preserve will be especially eye-opening. Purple Lupine bloom and cacti grow high in this gorgeous landscape where mountains stretch off into the distance and many different types of wildlife roam.Later in the day, Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West provides an introduction to another aspect of the history of the city and the surrounding region. The exhibitions of art and artifacts at this Smithsonian-affiliated museum cover the West in all its different aspects, from cowboy gear and Native American pieces to the works of contemporary painters and photographers.After learning about the trails blazed by pioneers, follow a more relaxed route: the Wine Trail . At Old Town’s wine bars and tasting rooms, you can sample some of the best of Arizona’s wine—yes, the state has a small but celebrated collection of wineries.More of a beer person? Start your evening with a craft beer at the tap room of the Goldwater Brewing Co. This family-run operation, opened in 2015, creates unique beers in a number of different styles—ales, IPAs, pilsners, stouts, and wherever inspiration leads them. It’s just one stop on Scottsdale’s Ale Trail , which highlights several of the more than 30 breweries and beer houses in Scottsdale.Dine tonight at Virtù , located at the Bespoke Inn in Scottsdale’s Arts District. This low-key, homey space lets the dishes take center stage; most are Italian, Spanish, and other Mediterranean favorites masterfully prepared by chef Gio Osso. It’s your last night in Scottsdale, and you likely don’t want the evening to end. The House Brasserie is ideal for an after-dinner drink, with a cozy interior and a gracious back patio.