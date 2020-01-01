Can’t-Miss Experiences on Your First Trip to Scottsdale

You’ll start today with a trip to one of Scottsdale’s architectural masterpieces—a building whose influence extended around the world. UNESCO World Heritage site Taliesin West
was the winter home and school of architect Frank Lloyd Wright from 1937 until 1959, the year he died. Wright’s work was especially suited to this gorgeous desert setting, and many qualities of that work were elevated to new heights at Taliesin West: an emphasis on integrating indoor and outdoor spaces; a design that echoed the surrounding landscape; the use of local materials; and a palette inspired by nature.
Choose from four different tours, ranging from a 60-minute panorama tour to a more in-depth 2.5-hour behind-the-scenes option, which includes tea served in the Taliesin dining room. (There’s also an especially magical Night Lights tour if you want to return in the evening and see Taliesin West glowing under the starry skies of Scottsdale.)
Head to The Mission
for lunch. Located next door to its namesake, the charming Old Adobe Mission (the oldest standing church in Scottsdale)
, the restaurant has brought an elevated take on Latin American cuisine to Old Town. The lunch menu includes elevated street-food favorites, like seven different types of tacos, elote (Mexican-style grilled corn on the cob), and guacamole prepared tableside.
After lunch, take a stroll around Old Town Scottsdale
. The compact area is easy to get around on foot (though you’ll also find a free trolley), and every block has something to see: art galleries, museums, restaurants, and bars. Whether you’re shopping for Native American jewelry, vintage fashions, or a gift for the gourmet in your life, you’ll have a wealth of choices. Berdena’s
is a good place for a break with a homemade pastry and a coffee—you may want to order a honey lavender or matcha latte, two of their unique signature coffee drinks. You can check out Scottdale’s renowned galleries whenever you visit, but if your trip includes a Thursday evening, there’s an especially festive atmosphere during the weekly Scottsdale ArtWalk
.
Head next to Postino Wine Café
for dinner. The menu is focused on small plates as well as panini, bruschetta, and cheese and meat boards designed to be paired with the restaurant’s curated selections of wines and beers.