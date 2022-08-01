Reconnect and Rejuvenate—A 4-Day Spa and Nature Experience in Scottsdale

Simply being in Scottsdale can help you unwind and make you feel better. The sun that shines more than 300 days a year will warm chilled winter skin, and you can breathe in dry air that often carries the fragrances of creosote, sage, and other desert plants. Cool nights under star-filled skies provide perfect settings to slow down and relax.

This itinerary takes the magical, healing atmosphere of the Sonoran Desert and improves on it. Activities here have been selected to create a rare opportunity to unwind and leave the stress of the world behind. You’ll stay at CIVANA, a new wellness resort destination that opened at the beginning of 2019. With fitness classes, an enormous spa, and restaurants that serve delicious, healthy cuisine, you’ll likely check out a different person than the stressed-out one who arrived. Outside the resort, a sunrise hike up Pinnacle Peak, shopping, dining, and some world-class golfing are highlights.