Reconnect and Rejuvenate—A 4-Day Spa and Nature Experience in Scottsdale

Golf is one of Scottsdale’s big draws: There are more than 50 courses in the city itself, and more than 200 in the larger metropolitan area. Needless to say, you won’t have time in one weekend to play rounds on more than one or two of them. Troon North is an excellent choice if you can only tee up at one, and it’s convenient to CIVANA.The two 18-hole courses at Troon North were designed by Tom Weiskopf, a British Open champion. They make the most of their setting, incorporating the foothills and ravines of the area, while nearby desert mountains like Pinnacle Peak loom above both courses. The saguaro cacti are ubiquitous and delightful reminders of your desert location.In addition to the courses, a highlight of Troon North is the enormous, 37,000-square-foot clubhouse. The Dynamite Grill there is an appealingly casual restaurant for a beer and a burger overlooking the 18th hole of the Pinnacle course.After your meal, head back to CIVANA for an afternoon enjoying the resort’s spa. It’s one of the showpieces of the resort—the 22,000-square-foot facility includes a hydrotherapy circuit with hot and cold pools and 27 different treatment areas. The spa menu includes massages from Swedish to Thai, facials, scrubs, and other therapies. The Sacred Time for Two is a two-hour journey that will leave you thoroughly relaxed; it includes a 30-minute foot ritual, custom massages, and a soak in a private couple’s bath.If you end your spa time feeling so relaxed that all you want to do is return to your room to order dinner in, we’d understand. If you can rally, however, and muster up the energy for a final Scottsdale dinner at Cartwright’s Modern Cuisine , you’ll be glad you did. The menu is dedicated to Arizona’s history and agricultural bounty, with many ingredients foraged by the restaurant’s chefs. You’ll find prickly pears, saguaro fruit, banana yucca, and other ingredients from the Sonoran Desert incorporated into dishes. Venison and bison are on the menu, and if you opt for a steak, pair it with some only-in-Arizona sides like mesquite flour and desert herb risotto or a roasted chili and potato relleno. There are also many sushi and ceviche options, and a vegan/gluten free menu.