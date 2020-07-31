Visiting Stockholm and Its Gorgeous Archipelago

Day 5

Kungsholmen

One of the great joys of Stockholm is that you can enjoy nature and waterborne fun right in the middle of the city. Start at City Hall and walk along Norr Mälarstrand on the island of Kungsholmen, taking in the panorama of Stockholm’s medieval Old Town and shimmering Lake Mälaren. Your destination is sprawling Rålambshov Park. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a picnic; pick up food from one of the nearby cafes. One good choice is Green Queen, which serves up popular options like burgers, Sloppy Joes, and quesadillas with a twist: Everything is plant-based. You can also play some pétanque at the park’s Boulebar.



You may want to spend your afternoon by renting a kayak or joining a guided kayak tour with Stockholm Adventures. On the City Kayak Tour, for example, you’ll take a leisurely paddle with your group to get a unique vantage point on the city, checking out some of the city’s famous 14 islands and 57 bridges. No experience? No problem. As long as you know how to swim, you can join. Or take part in another fun activity on the water in Kungsholmen: stand-up paddleboarding. Go with Stockholm SUP and you can launch from a place close to Rålambshov Park and right next to Västerbron—one of the city’s tallest bridges.



By this point, you’ll have worked up an appetite; fortunately, there’s no reason to leave the water views behind; just plan on having dinner at one of the city’s relaxing lakeside restaurants. One great option is Mälarpaviljongen, set on floating pontoons. It’s a cheerful place and ideal for taking in the sunset as people paddle, sail, and row by in their boats. Enjoy the menu that has an emphasis on organic and fair trade produce as you enjoy a glass of your favorite beverage. Plus, you can feel good that this restaurant also works closely with Regnbågsfonden (“rainbow fund”), which was founded in 2013 to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender rights all over the world.