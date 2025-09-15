The Best Myrtle Beach Itinerary for Outdoor Lovers

If there’s one unwritten rule in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (more info), it’s to get outside. Ride your bike down the boardwalk (more info) in the morning, stroll along the wide sandy beaches, and meander through the trails of some of the state’s most beautiful parks and gardens. The destination is also known as the “Golf Capital of the World,” so there are more than a few places where you can hone your game.
If you’re a more adventurous traveler, you may even learn to surf, go parasailing, or ride a high-speed banana boat. No matter your exact interests, this five-day itinerary for the dynamic coastal destination is sure to deliver.
Itinerary
Day 1:Sail and Parasail in Myrtle Beach
After checking into Coral Beach Resort & Suites (more info) the night before, you can enjoy a relaxed morning and take advantage of the property’s lazy river or soak in one of the hot tubs. The rest of the day is back-to-back excitement, so soak up those few moments of calm before heading to Croissants Bistro & Bakery (more info) for a fried green tomato and pimento cheese melt or The Shack (more info) for the Southern meat-and-three combo.
If you’re ready to get active, put a sailing lesson with Downwind Sails (more info) on the agenda. Otherwise, a parasailing adventure with New Wave Watersports (more info) might be more your speed. You’ll rise above the surf, getting unparalleled views of Myrtle Beach as well as some adrenaline.
You’re back on dry land by late afternoon in time for a pre-dinner beach cruiser ride. Try Boardwalk Bikes (more info) for rentals. End the day at Hoskins Restaurant (more info), a family-owned spot that serves everything from seafood platters to hearty servings of barbecue.
Day 2:Play Golf and Fish Off Cherry Grove Pier
With two activities on today’s docket, get in a big breakfast. That isn’t hard to do at Blueberry’s Grill (more info), especially if you order the Carolinian omelet (filled with bacon, sausage, caramelized onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar-jack cheese) or the crab cake benedict. With your pre-booked tee time approaching, drive north to Tidewater Golf Club (more info), a nine-hole public course. The setting along the Cherry Grove tidal inlet is nothing less than idyllic.
Come lunchtime, it’s a 25-minute drive down to Flying Fish Public Market & Grill (more info). Partially inspired by West Coast fish markets, the waterfront restaurant has a variety of local seafood as well as an impressive sushi and raw bar.
Stay on theme and grab your fishing pole to see what you can catch at Cherry Grove Pier (more info). You don’t need a fishing license—the operator pays all fees that entitle you to fish from the pier by paying the $13 admission, which covers one per person with one rod—and the pros at the tackle shop will answer any questions you have. Whoever catches the most (or the biggest) fish can exercise their bragging rights over mussels and lamb lollipops at Joe’s Bar & Grill (more info).
Day 3:Go Stand-Up Paddleboarding on the Intracoastal Waterway
Another day, another one of Myrtle Beach’s many watersports to try. After a quick breakfast at LoLeo Juice Bar (more info), it’ll be time for a stand-up paddleboard tour with Kokopelli Surf Camp (more info). Or rent a board and paddle around the Intracoastal Waterway, the salt marsh, or the ocean without a guide.
Then it’s off to Big Mike’s Soul Food (more info) for lunch—think shrimp baskets, fried bologna sandwiches, and peach cobbler for dessert. Your afternoon activity brings you back to the water, with a rip-roaring Shoreline Watersports (more info) banana boat ride. (The entire ride is about 10–15 minutes.)
Depending on your schedule, you may have a couple of hours back at the hotel to enjoy the pool before getting ready for dinner. Hook & Barrel (more info) is a stylish seafood spot—if you get there between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., you can enjoy happy hour specials on cocktails and a variety of appetizers.
Day 4:Kayak Murrells Inlet
Grab breakfast sandwiches at Drift (more info) ahead of heading to Murrells Inlet, where you’ll meet your guide from Black River Outdoors or River Reader Kayaking (more info) for an educational and active tour of the local waterways. The two-hour-long excursions will leave you in awe of the beauty of this part of South Carolina—and ready for burgers, wings, and mac and cheese bowls at Dead Dog Saloon (more info).
Transitioning from kayak to bike, the Waccamaw Neck Bikeway (more info) is your next route. Just under 19 miles in length, the multipurpose path runs from Pawleys Island to Garden City, with Murrells Inlet in between. If time allows, set up a beach chair or take a dip in the ocean at Huntington Beach State Park (more info) before dinner.
By this time, you’ve more than earned a delicious meal at Wicked Tuna (more info). The waterfront restaurant is known for its seafood and views of the MarshWalk (more info), the .5-mile wooden boardwalk that runs through the historic fishing village.
Day 5:Explore Brookgreen Gardens
Start your day with breakfast at Smooth Seas (more info) before traversing the nature trails at Brookgreen Gardens (more info). Or work on your swing at International Club (more info)—be sure to reserve a tee time in advance. A pre-departure meal at Wahoo’s Fish House (more info) and one last walk along the beach may be in order, too.