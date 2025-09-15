The Best Myrtle Beach Itinerary for Outdoor Lovers

If there’s one unwritten rule in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (more info), it’s to get outside. Ride your bike down the boardwalk (more info) in the morning, stroll along the wide sandy beaches, and meander through the trails of some of the state’s most beautiful parks and gardens. The destination is also known as the “Golf Capital of the World,” so there are more than a few places where you can hone your game.

If you’re a more adventurous traveler, you may even learn to surf, go parasailing, or ride a high-speed banana boat. No matter your exact interests, this five-day itinerary for the dynamic coastal destination is sure to deliver.