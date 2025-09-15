This Is the East Coast’s Most Underrated Wellness Getaway

Coastal destinations are inherently soothing. The rhythmic sounds of the waves crashing on the shore, the laid-back atmosphere, and a focus on nature encourage travelers to unplug and lean into a wellness-driven mindset. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (more info), takes rest and relaxation a few steps further. From yoga classes and beach meditation to Himalayan salt therapy and kayaking along the Waccamaw River, there’s an abundance of ways to prioritize your health along the Grand Strand—and this five-day itinerary hits all the highlights.
Itinerary
Day 1:Take a Yoga Class at Yoga in Common
Your self-care getaway starts with checking into Marina Inn at Grande Dunes (more info) or Avista Resort (more info). Both properties are just far enough away from the hub of activity in Myrtle Beach yet still conveniently close to the other items on your wellness agenda.
If you’ve been traveling all morning, have a late lunch at Kindbelly Café (more info). A grain bowl or a protein-packed salad will give you enough energy to head to the beach or participate in a yoga, meditation, or breathwork class at Yoga in Common (more info).
Get ready for dinner at Sea Captain’s House (more info). The seafood staple is a local favorite that serves coastal classics. The crab dip and fried oyster appetizers are great for sharing, or you can order the entree version of either.
Day 2:Hiking at Myrtle Beach State Park
Ready for a more active day? Fuel up at Bay Naturals Healthy Market & Kitchen (more info)—the Breakfast “All Day Long” Burrito or avocado toast is a good choice—before getting in your steps at Myrtle Beach State Park (more info).
The park’s Sculptured Oak Nature Trail invites you to immerse yourself in nature and find a shady spot along the route to lean into breathwork. In between deep breaths, look for the different reptiles, birds, and amphibians that inhabit the forest of magnolias, poplars, oaks, hollies, and wax myrtles.
For an exceptional self-care experience, book the Couple’s Retreat package at Cinzia Spa (more info). A Hydrotherapy Tub soak and a bit of bubbly, followed by side-by-side Swedish massages, will allow you to completely unwind. Keep the good energy flowing with a delicious meal at Tupelo Honey (more info), where the menu features chef-inspired Southern favorites such as cast-iron pimento queso and macaroni-and-cheese waffles with hot (spicy) fried chicken.
Day 3:Sunset Stand-Up Paddleboarding on the Waccamaw River
Yesterday’s massage will have prepared your muscles for a morning yoga class (more info) on the beach with the Soulfish Center. If you’re up earlier, stop by Benjamin’s Bakery (more info) first for coffee and bagels. Otherwise, lunch awaits at the Crepe Creation Café (more info).
Following your meal, explore Brookgreen Gardens (more info) in Murrells Inlet. Chrysanthemums, roses, and swamp sunflowers bloom in the fall, but there’s something to see all year round.
As the afternoon unfolds, prepare for your next peaceful adventure. Jack’s Surf Lessons and Board Rentals (more info) offers stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking tours at sunset, and the two-hour tours navigate through either the waters of Murrells Inlet or the Waccamaw River. Both waterways are rich in wildlife and natural splendor. As you drive home, pop into Aspen Grille (more info) for dinner for steak, lobster, or the braised short rib.
Day 4:Beach Meditation at Huntington Beach State Park
This is a day for rest, recovery, and delicious food. The breakfast menu at Blueberry’s Grill (more info) kicks things off with blueberry crème brûlée French toast and blueberry hush puppies.
From there, you’ll drive to the stunning Huntington Beach State Park (more info) in Murrells Inlet for a nature walk and a bit of self-guided beach meditation. Check out a National Historic Landmark, Atalaya Castle, the former winter home of Archer Huntington and Anna Hyatt Huntington, while you’re there.
Back in Myrtle Beach, the infrared salt sauna at Himalayan Salt Therapy (more info) helps alleviate muscle tension and inflammation—plus, the deep sweat you’ll experience is detoxifying. For dinner, enjoy seafood at SeaBlue Restaurant & Wine Bar (more info) or Hook & Barrel (more info).
Day 5:Massage Therapy at Salt and Detox Oasis
It may be your last day in Myrtle Beach, but your wellness activities aren’t quite over yet. A balanced brunch at Zardin (more info) and a visit to Salt and Detox Oasis (more info) will round out your restorative vacation. Choose from a variety of experiences at the spa, including infrared saunas, salt rooms, sensory immersion therapy, myofascial massage, and Reiki healing.