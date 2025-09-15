This Is the East Coast’s Most Underrated Wellness Getaway

Coastal destinations are inherently soothing. The rhythmic sounds of the waves crashing on the shore, the laid-back atmosphere, and a focus on nature encourage travelers to unplug and lean into a wellness-driven mindset. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (more info), takes rest and relaxation a few steps further. From yoga classes and beach meditation to Himalayan salt therapy and kayaking along the Waccamaw River, there’s an abundance of ways to prioritize your health along the Grand Strand—and this five-day itinerary hits all the highlights.

Build Your Perfect Journey