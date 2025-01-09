JOURNEYS

Seven-Day Family Adventure on Fiji’s Coral Coast

Palm-fringed beaches, waterfalls, and river rafting make for a truly unforgettable family-friendly getaway in Fiji.

A view of the lounge chairs and palm trees on the lawn at the lagoon at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, Fiji.

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort

Courtesy of Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort/Tourism Fiji

Fiji’s stunning Coral Coast and adventure-hub Pacific Harbour are an ideal balance of relaxing resort life and spectacular outdoor experiences for the whole family. This seven-day itinerary explores the destination’s rugged volcanic landscapes, pristine rivers, and secluded palm-fringed beaches on the main island of Viti Levu. Snorkel the warm turquoise waters and discover why Fiji has been dubbed the “soft coral capital of the world.” You’ll also fall in love with the warm hospitality of your Pacific islander hosts, the laid-back vibe, and rich tribal traditions in the year-round sun-kissed haven.

Itinerary / 7 Days

Group rafting through Navua river canyon. Rivers Fiji run a whitewater rafting company to protect this canyon and surrounding forest in a protected river corridor called the Upper Navua Conservation Area - Fiji's first RAMSAR (protected wetland) site.<br />

Trip Highlight

White-Water Rafting the Navua River

Experience Fiji’s remote highlands on a rafting journey on the Upper Navua River. Locals consider the river a sacred “highway” to their ancestors. You’ll lose count of waterfalls and paddle through a magnificent river canyon lined by tropical rainforest.
The large pool surrounded by palm trees at thatched roof structures at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, Fiji.

The pool at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort

Courtesy of Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort/Tourism Fiji

Day 1:Stay at a Coral Coast Resort

Your family’s Fiji adventure begins on the exquisite Coral Coast at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort. It’s about 45 miles via prearranged car transfer from Nadi to pristine beaches and family-friendly accommodations, including other top picks, InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa and Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji.

Like all these resorts, Outrigger has supervised children’s entertainment, youth activities, and child-minding services so parents can enjoy well-earned hammock time or hit the spas. As the sun sets on your first day, delight in traditional Fijian fare and fresh seafood at Outrigger’s Ivi restaurant.
A group of people on a small, open top red motor boat touring The Sigatoka River in Fiji

The Sigatoka River

Courtesy of Sigatoka River Safari/Tourism Fiji

Day 2:Tour the Sigatoka River by Jet Boat

Enjoy the breeze in your hair and sun on your face as you head out on a 10-mile jet boat trip with Sigatoka River Safari through the jungle, sweeping cliffs, and valleys. Learn about the river’s distinctive history, including its cannibal past. This sustainable tourism venture supports 18 local villages. It includes visiting a village chief’s bure (home), where guests can take part in a kava ceremony featuring a mildly narcotic beverage, sample tropical fruits, and listen to local stories told through traditional dance and music. Round out the day with some beach time and tuck into an Australian steak at Outrigger’s Sundowner Bar & Grill.
Two people on a tour with Ecotrax, riding electric assisted bicycles mounted on a carriage that runs along an old sugar cane tramline in the Coral Coast.

Ride along the old sugarcane railway with EcoTrax Fiji on the Coral Coast.

Courtesy of Ecotrax Fiji/ Fiji Travel

Day 3:See the Coral Coast

Travel through lush mangroves, rainforests, and river crossings aboard your velocipede, a modified electric bike carriage mounted to the old sugarcane railway, with EcoTrax. The tour suits all ages and nearly any fitness level—you can pedal or simply use the accelerator. You’ll visit the remote Vunabua (frangipani) Beach to swim, snorkel, and splash in the gentle waves.

In the afternoon, try basket weaving or participate in Outrigger’s coral and mangrove planting programs. Later, experience the enchantment of a lovo feast (cooked in an earth oven) and meke dance show at Vale Ni Kana restaurant.
A view of the green river running through the verdant, wet Upper Navua river canyon in Fiji

The Navua River Canyon

Photo by Aaron March/Tourism Fiji

Days 4–5:Go White-Water Rafting in the Navua Canyon

Start the day by hitting golf balls at the driving range or challenging the family to a paintball or archery contest at Outrigger’s Adventure Park. In the afternoon, transfer to Fiji’s adventure capital, Pacific Harbour, and check-in at Nanuku Resort. Another choice for exceptional South Pacific hospitality is the Pearl Resort. Check out a traditional firewalking ceremony in the evening and sample the day’s catch at Nanuku’s Kanavata Restaurant.

The following day, go white-water rafting or tubing with Rivers Fiji on the Upper Navua River. Admire countless waterfalls while traversing the spectacular river canyon with black volcanic walls peppered with ferns. Next is gentle hiking in the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park, a geological marvel sculptured by oceans, wind, and river erosion. Cap off the day with Nanuku’s twilight outdoor cinema and dining experience.
A wide view of someone ziplining through the rainforest with Zip Fiji.

Ziplining through the rainforest with Zip Fiji

Photo by Brook Sabin/Tourism Fiji

Days 6–7:Zipline and Dive with Sharks

Get up close and personal with eight kinds of sharks on a Beqa Adventure Divers tour of a protected marine reef reserve. You can also strap yourself in for a mile-long zipline through the rainforest canopy and learn about the local birds and wildlife from experienced Zip Fiji guides.

For something more laid-back, go on a half-day tour of Nanuku’s private island. Paddleboarding, snorkeling, sea turtle spotting, learning to make fire the traditional way, and beach picnics are the order of the day here. Wrap up your Fijian getaway with a walking tour exploring the capital Suva’s rich history. Then, savor a final breakfast at the historic Grand Pacific Hotel on your last day and fly out of Suva or Nadi.

For help booking a custom itinerary in Fiji, contact Goway Travel.
