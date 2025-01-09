Seven-Day Family Adventure on Fiji’s Coral Coast

Fiji’s stunning Coral Coast and adventure-hub Pacific Harbour are an ideal balance of relaxing resort life and spectacular outdoor experiences for the whole family. This seven-day itinerary explores the destination’s rugged volcanic landscapes, pristine rivers, and secluded palm-fringed beaches on the main island of Viti Levu. Snorkel the warm turquoise waters and discover why Fiji has been dubbed the “soft coral capital of the world.” You’ll also fall in love with the warm hospitality of your Pacific islander hosts, the laid-back vibe, and rich tribal traditions in the year-round sun-kissed haven.