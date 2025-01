Seven-Day Family Adventure on Fiji’s Coral Coast

Get up close and personal with eight kinds of sharks on a Beqa Adventure Divers tour of a protected marine reef reserve. You can also strap yourself in for a mile-long zipline through the rainforest canopy and learn about the local birds and wildlife from experienced Zip Fiji guides.For something more laid-back, go on a half-day tour of Nanuku’s private island . Paddleboarding, snorkeling, sea turtle spotting, learning to make fire the traditional way, and beach picnics are the order of the day here. Wrap up your Fijian getaway with a walking tour exploring the capital Suva’s rich history . Then, savor a final breakfast at the historic Grand Pacific Hotel on your last day and fly out of Suva or Nad