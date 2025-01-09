Seven-Day Family Adventure on Fiji’s Coral Coast

Fiji’s stunning Coral Coast and adventure-hub Pacific Harbour are an ideal balance of relaxing resort life and spectacular outdoor experiences for the whole family. This seven-day itinerary explores the destination’s rugged volcanic landscapes, pristine rivers, and secluded palm-fringed beaches on the main island of Viti Levu. Snorkel the warm turquoise waters and discover why Fiji has been dubbed the “soft coral capital of the world.” You’ll also fall in love with the warm hospitality of your Pacific islander hosts, the laid-back vibe, and rich tribal traditions in the year-round sun-kissed haven.
Itinerary / 7 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Stay at a Coral Coast Resort
Your family’s Fiji adventure begins on the exquisite Coral Coast at Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort. It’s about 45 miles via prearranged car transfer from Nadi to pristine beaches and family-friendly accommodations, including other top picks, InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa and Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji.
Like all these resorts, Outrigger has supervised children’s entertainment, youth activities, and child-minding services so parents can enjoy well-earned hammock time or hit the spas. As the sun sets on your first day, delight in traditional Fijian fare and fresh seafood at Outrigger’s Ivi restaurant.
Like all these resorts, Outrigger has supervised children’s entertainment, youth activities, and child-minding services so parents can enjoy well-earned hammock time or hit the spas. As the sun sets on your first day, delight in traditional Fijian fare and fresh seafood at Outrigger’s Ivi restaurant.
Day 2:Tour the Sigatoka River by Jet Boat
Enjoy the breeze in your hair and sun on your face as you head out on a 10-mile jet boat trip with Sigatoka River Safari through the jungle, sweeping cliffs, and valleys. Learn about the river’s distinctive history, including its cannibal past. This sustainable tourism venture supports 18 local villages. It includes visiting a village chief’s bure (home), where guests can take part in a kava ceremony featuring a mildly narcotic beverage, sample tropical fruits, and listen to local stories told through traditional dance and music. Round out the day with some beach time and tuck into an Australian steak at Outrigger’s Sundowner Bar & Grill.
Day 3:See the Coral Coast
Travel through lush mangroves, rainforests, and river crossings aboard your velocipede, a modified electric bike carriage mounted to the old sugarcane railway, with EcoTrax. The tour suits all ages and nearly any fitness level—you can pedal or simply use the accelerator. You’ll visit the remote Vunabua (frangipani) Beach to swim, snorkel, and splash in the gentle waves.
In the afternoon, try basket weaving or participate in Outrigger’s coral and mangrove planting programs. Later, experience the enchantment of a lovo feast (cooked in an earth oven) and meke dance show at Vale Ni Kana restaurant.
In the afternoon, try basket weaving or participate in Outrigger’s coral and mangrove planting programs. Later, experience the enchantment of a lovo feast (cooked in an earth oven) and meke dance show at Vale Ni Kana restaurant.
Days 4–5:Go White-Water Rafting in the Navua Canyon
Start the day by hitting golf balls at the driving range or challenging the family to a paintball or archery contest at Outrigger’s Adventure Park. In the afternoon, transfer to Fiji’s adventure capital, Pacific Harbour, and check-in at Nanuku Resort. Another choice for exceptional South Pacific hospitality is the Pearl Resort. Check out a traditional firewalking ceremony in the evening and sample the day’s catch at Nanuku’s Kanavata Restaurant.
The following day, go white-water rafting or tubing with Rivers Fiji on the Upper Navua River. Admire countless waterfalls while traversing the spectacular river canyon with black volcanic walls peppered with ferns. Next is gentle hiking in the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park, a geological marvel sculptured by oceans, wind, and river erosion. Cap off the day with Nanuku’s twilight outdoor cinema and dining experience.
The following day, go white-water rafting or tubing with Rivers Fiji on the Upper Navua River. Admire countless waterfalls while traversing the spectacular river canyon with black volcanic walls peppered with ferns. Next is gentle hiking in the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park, a geological marvel sculptured by oceans, wind, and river erosion. Cap off the day with Nanuku’s twilight outdoor cinema and dining experience.
Days 6–7:Zipline and Dive with Sharks
Get up close and personal with eight kinds of sharks on a Beqa Adventure Divers tour of a protected marine reef reserve. You can also strap yourself in for a mile-long zipline through the rainforest canopy and learn about the local birds and wildlife from experienced Zip Fiji guides.
For something more laid-back, go on a half-day tour of Nanuku’s private island. Paddleboarding, snorkeling, sea turtle spotting, learning to make fire the traditional way, and beach picnics are the order of the day here. Wrap up your Fijian getaway with a walking tour exploring the capital Suva’s rich history. Then, savor a final breakfast at the historic Grand Pacific Hotel on your last day and fly out of Suva or Nadi.
For help booking a custom itinerary in Fiji, contact Goway Travel.
For something more laid-back, go on a half-day tour of Nanuku’s private island. Paddleboarding, snorkeling, sea turtle spotting, learning to make fire the traditional way, and beach picnics are the order of the day here. Wrap up your Fijian getaway with a walking tour exploring the capital Suva’s rich history. Then, savor a final breakfast at the historic Grand Pacific Hotel on your last day and fly out of Suva or Nadi.
For help booking a custom itinerary in Fiji, contact Goway Travel.