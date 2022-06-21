Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado

Days 1-2

Denver

Colorado’s vibrant cities offer a world of discovery in one effortless vacation. The state capital is an ideal starting point for mixing urban appeal with scenic drives just beyond the city. Even in downtown Denver, the view of more than 200 visible peaks (including 32 mountaintops reaching 13,000 feet and over), is protected by state law that prohibits building structures that block the great vistas. Once you arrive at the Denver International Airport (DEN), opt for a sustainable way to get around town by taking the RTD Rail to Union Station, which deposits you steps away from your hotel, the LEED-certified Kimpton Hotel Born, which has a 91 walkable score. Once you’ve dropped your bags, walk Downtown Denver and pop back over to Union Station to have a quick bite at ND StreetBar while renting an electric car on the Turo app for the next leg of your trip. Head over to RiNo (River North Art District) via one of Lime or Lyft’s e-scooters to view murals that explore Native American and Latin American roots, as well as cultural issues. Catch a show at Red Rocks, the world’s only naturally occurring and acoustically perfect venue, which also has composting, recycling, and other sustainable initiatives. Have dinner at Uchi Denver for sustainably sourced seafood and ingredients from local farms, including Altius Farm, an urban farm with one of the largest rooftop aeroponic gardens in the country that’s located right above the restaurant. Follow your meal with after-dinner drinks at OMF (Our Mutual Friend) Brewery, which has strong ties with local hop and barley growers and shrinks its carbon footprint by offering a wide selection of 100-percent, Colorado-grown beers. Start your second day with an early morning stroll in the Denver Botanic Gardens. Next, grab an early lunch at the Market Hall at the Source Hotel or the Comal Heritage Food Incubator in the RiNo district before setting out for another mini road trip. Drive into the Rocky Mountain National Park on Trail Ridge Road, first introduced nearly a century ago as the “scenic wonder road of the world.” Traversing 49 miles between Estes Park in the east and Grand Lake in the west, the highway boasts a full 11 miles of travel above the treeline. Once back in the city, settle into a table at the wind-powered restaurant El Five for responsibly sourced tapas or Duo, which believes in giving back to the community, living wages, and locally sourced food.