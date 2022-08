The Ultimate Long Weekend in Scottsdale

Since Phoenix is a major hub for both American and Southwest Airlines, and served by more than 20 other airlines, it’s easy to gather your crew in Scottsdale. After landing, it’s a quick drive—just about 20 minutes—to your hotel for the weekend, the W Scottsdale . The W Scottsdale is located in the heart of the Entertainment District and features a decidedly contemporary look. Plus, all of its guestrooms are fresh from a recent renovation. With a mix of modern art and colorful accents, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Sonoran Desert, the W Scottsdale is a cool base for your friends’ adventure.Don’t get too comfortable, however, as you’re going to try a new activity this morning. Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) is a fun, full-body workout, and it has the plus of letting you silently approach birds and other animals that you might spot on the Lower Salt River, where you’re headed today. A guide from AOA Adventures will instruct any beginners in the basics of paddleboarding; even if you’ve never tried it before, you’ll be up on your feet and gliding over the water in no time. Remember to bring some old sneakers or water shoes.Head back to the W Scottsdale for some quality time poolside. The resort’s location in the heart of Old Town also makes it easy to do some window-shopping and wandering, if anyone wants to get out and explore before you all meet up this evening.That meetup spot is The Montauk , just a short walk from the hotel. It’s a popular spot, with “Happiest Hours” that take place every weekday from 3 to 6 p.m. (and all day on Mondays). Pair your cocktails with bar bites like deviled eggs, chicken sliders, or guacamole.You’ll head back to the W for dinner tonight, at Sushi Roku . While you might be skeptical about having sushi so far from the sea, the restaurant flies in the highest quality fish every day. The setting is decidedly glamorous, as is the crowd. They don’t outshine the food, however, with dozens of sushi and roll options to choose from, as well as chicken, wagyu beef, and other skewers. Make the night even more memorable by opting for the Izakaya menu, with the chefs selecting every course as they lead you on a delicious culinary odyssey.