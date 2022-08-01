The Ultimate Long Weekend in Scottsdale

Have you been nominated to come up with a friends’ getaway and are a loss for where to start? Finding the right place—with an array of activities but also time to just catch up—can feel like a challenge. Scottsdale is ready to come to your rescue.

If you’re attempting to corral old friends who are now living in various places across the country, Scottsdale’s location is a big plus, as it’s easy to get here from everywhere in the U.S. Plus, with more than 300 sunny days a year, you won’t have to worry about your reunion being a washout. And whatever your group’s interests—active adventures, music, or simply enjoying good food and catching up, ideally poolside—Scottsdale will appeal to everyone.

Below is a suggested three-day itinerary, but perhaps it’s best approached as a starting point. You know your friends better than we do, and if the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art makes more sense than drinks at a tiki lounge, or a hot-air balloon outing is a better fit than stand-up paddleboarding, you can swap in those and other options. However you choose to customize this itinerary, you’ll be glad you chose Scottsdale as the place to bring old friends together again.