Marvel at the Dazzling Grandeur of Abu Dhabi and Dubai

After perking up with breakfast at the hotel’s Fifth Street Café, you’ll spend a half day touring the capital of the UAE, starting with the colorful, sprawling, marble-clad Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque , the largest and arguably most spectacular mosque in the country. From there, your Pacific Holidays group will drive along the long and lively stretch of white sand known as the Abu Dhabi Corniche , so-named after the grand routes of France’s Côte d’Azur, and get a glimpse of Emirates Palace , whose grandiose grounds make it a candidate for the most photogenic hotel in the world. Your group will then pay a visit to the Etihad Towers , a centerpiece of the Abu Dhabi skyline found a short walk from Qasr Al Watan , the Founder’s Memorial , and many other attractions you’ll be free to explore on your own.