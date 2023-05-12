Marvel at the Dazzling Grandeur of Abu Dhabi and Dubai

This eight-day adventure to the UAE with Pacific Holidays showcases the iconic skyscrapers, five-star shopping, and proud cultural heritage that has cemented the United Arab Emirates’ status as a world-class destination. Inclusive of travel from the United States to the UAE and back, travelers will be treated to a packed schedule of activities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There’s also plenty of additional time to explore these cities further, whether independently or through an array of optional guided tours. Either way, Pacific Travels’ dedication, dependability, and commitment comes standard, ensuring that this trip proves to be an unforgettable experience for all involved.

