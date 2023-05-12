Experience Traditional Arabia on this Epic Family Adventure

Remote Lands applies its intimate knowledge of Abu Dhabi into this foray into the customs and traditions which make the destination so special, resulting in a thrilling ten-day Remote Lands itinerary designed for the whole family to enjoy. Travelers will be treated to a taste of Old-World Arabia with desert treks, wildlife safaris, romantic outdoor dinners, and cruises on Arab sailing boats known as dhows. Comfort isn’t compromised, either, with stays at renowned boutique hotels and resorts, plus optional add-on cultural excursions to deepen your understanding of the city, transforming your stay into an experience like no other.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1Arrival
Your Remote Lands representative will personally welcome your family as you touch down in Abu Dhabi, escorting you into the royal wonderland of the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where you’ll be greeted with roses, dates, and a cool towel to refresh you. Spend the day exploring the vast grounds, dig into their famous 24-karat gold camel burger or other menu items that may be new to you at one of its 12 bars and restaurants, and then unwind in your well-appointed room to ensure you’re well rested for the days ahead.
Day 2Falcons and Ferraris
Fuel up for the day with breakfast at your hotel, following which your Remote Lands guide will bring your group to Abu Dhabi’s famed Falcon Hospital for an interactive tour through the rehabilitation center.
In the afternoon, bring the kids to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the sportscar-themed amusement park featuring more than forty rides—including the world’s fastest roller coaster. After a day of high-octane action, you’ll cruise back to the Palace to freshen up for a flavorful dinner of Peking Duck and caviar at Hakkasan, the hotel’s much-heralded Chinese restaurant.
In the afternoon, bring the kids to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the sportscar-themed amusement park featuring more than forty rides—including the world’s fastest roller coaster. After a day of high-octane action, you’ll cruise back to the Palace to freshen up for a flavorful dinner of Peking Duck and caviar at Hakkasan, the hotel’s much-heralded Chinese restaurant.
Day 3The Oasis City
By morning, your Remote Lands guide will bring you to Al Ain, Abu Dhabi’s invigorating, ancient oasis city, with a stop at the family-friendly Camel Market on the way. Once you’ve witnessed the locals haggle for these prized racing beasts, grab a quick lunch nearby at Bait al Bawadi or another local restaurant.
Before night comes, you’ll head back into the big city to navigate the lush Mangrove forest with a dinner cruise on a dhow, an authentic traditional Arabic sailboat. Head back to the hotel for a nightcap mocktail at Le Cafe by the Fountain, then get a good night’s sleep.
Before night comes, you’ll head back into the big city to navigate the lush Mangrove forest with a dinner cruise on a dhow, an authentic traditional Arabic sailboat. Head back to the hotel for a nightcap mocktail at Le Cafe by the Fountain, then get a good night’s sleep.
Day 4Arriving at Sir Bani Yas Island
Once you’ve checked out of Emirates Palace, you’ll kick off the morning with a transfer to Sir Bani Yas Island, the first and most illustrious natural preserve in the country. Drop off your bags at Anantara’s Sir Bani Yas Island Al Yamm Villa Resort, a charming beachside resort recommended by Remote Lands for its elevated Emirati fishing village vibes.
After checking into your private villa, sink into an Arabian massage or a coffee body scrub at the Desert Islands spa as the kids meet friends, enjoy arts and crafts, and play at the resort’s Kids Club. You’ll all then convene over seared scallops and grilled lobster at the hotel’s waterside Amwaj Restaurant.
After checking into your private villa, sink into an Arabian massage or a coffee body scrub at the Desert Islands spa as the kids meet friends, enjoy arts and crafts, and play at the resort’s Kids Club. You’ll all then convene over seared scallops and grilled lobster at the hotel’s waterside Amwaj Restaurant.
Day 5Island Safari
You’ll kick off the morning with a tasty African breakfast on the terrace at Savannah Grill & Lounge, then keep with the theme by taking a wildlife safari by 4x4, exploring the island with Remote Lands for a up-close glimpse of its protected giraffes, cheetahs, and the endangered Arabian oryx. After you’ve learned first-hand of the island’s natural history, head back to the resort to lounge by the pool as the kids splash around with their new friends.
Day 6Relaxation Day
Following a busy few days, Remote Lands recommends a day soaking in the calm of the island. You might want to take the day to sleep in, catch up on your reading, or simply watch the birds fly over the gulf. Alternatively, you can hit those waters yourself with a ride to Royal Bay on the resort’s private yacht. Once you’ve explored the wildlife sanctuary there, head back for a relaxing meal by the pool, or turn up the romance with a private candlelit dinner just for two.
Day 7The Empty Quarter
All things must come to an end, and though the sun has set on Sir Bani Yas Island, there’s plenty more in store in Abu Dhabi with Remote Lands. Once you’ve flown back to the city, it’s a two-hour drive to the world’s largest sand desert, Rub’ al Khali, otherwise known as the Empty Quarter. It’s not all bare, however. The elegant Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort is ready to make you feel right at home in one of its private pool villas, suites, or, for a truly exceptional experience, in its Royal Pavilion, a secluded oasis reachable only by helicopter or by camel.
Once you’ve checked in, grab some lunch on the terrace at Suhail, then get after some dune bashing in the open desert. Finish off your day on plush Arabic carpets among the dunes with a traditional Bedouin-style banquet of royal standards at Dina Macki’s Al Falaj.
Once you’ve checked in, grab some lunch on the terrace at Suhail, then get after some dune bashing in the open desert. Finish off your day on plush Arabic carpets among the dunes with a traditional Bedouin-style banquet of royal standards at Dina Macki’s Al Falaj.
Day 8A Desert Feast
Going deeper into the dunes, Remote Lands recommends starting things off with a camel ride at sunrise, followed by some light Arabian refreshments in the desert. Upon your return to the resort, learn the tricks of the trade with a lesson in the beloved Emirati tradition of falconry in a spectacle of sport and storytelling. These majestic birds of prey are typically accompanied by their loyal hunting companion, the saluki, otherwise known as the Persian Greyhound, and the resort features a kennel of these regal canines for the kids to encounter in person.
Days 9 and 10Liwa Oasis
On your final day in the Empty Quarter, you’ll trek across the dunes to Liwa Oasis at the northern extreme of the region. Here, in the homeland of the Bani Yas people, you’ll enjoy a guided tour of century-old forts, date palm groves, and camel races.
Don’t miss a visit to the dramatic slopes of Tel Moreeb sand dune—perhaps the tallest in the world—whose name translates to “scary mountain”. Capping off your five-star stay in the desert, your family will be treated to a starlit desert barbecue, complete with your own private chef and butler who stop at nothing to ensure that your last night is truly extraordinary.
Bidding farewell to Abu Dhabi by morning, your private chauffeur will bring your family back to the airport so that you can continue home, or onward to your next adventure in the United Arab Emirates with Remote Lands.
Don’t miss a visit to the dramatic slopes of Tel Moreeb sand dune—perhaps the tallest in the world—whose name translates to “scary mountain”. Capping off your five-star stay in the desert, your family will be treated to a starlit desert barbecue, complete with your own private chef and butler who stop at nothing to ensure that your last night is truly extraordinary.
Bidding farewell to Abu Dhabi by morning, your private chauffeur will bring your family back to the airport so that you can continue home, or onward to your next adventure in the United Arab Emirates with Remote Lands.