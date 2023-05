Experience Traditional Arabia on this Epic Family Adventure

All things must come to an end, and though the sun has set on Sir Bani Yas Island, there’s plenty more in store in Abu Dhabi with Remote Lands . Once you’ve flown back to the city, it’s a two-hour drive to the world’s largest sand desert, Rub’ al Khali, otherwise known as the Empty Quarter. It’s not all bare, however. The elegant Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort is ready to make you feel right at home in one of its private pool villas, suites, or, for a truly exceptional experience, in its Royal Pavilion, a secluded oasis reachable only by helicopter or by camel.Once you’ve checked in, grab some lunch on the terrace at Suhail , then get after some dune bashing in the open desert. Finish off your day on plush Arabic carpets among the dunes with a traditional Bedouin-style banquet of royal standards at Dina Macki’s Al Falaj