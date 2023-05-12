Experience Traditional Arabia on this Epic Family Adventure

Remote Lands applies its intimate knowledge of Abu Dhabi into this foray into the customs and traditions which make the destination so special, resulting in a thrilling ten-day Remote Lands itinerary designed for the whole family to enjoy. Travelers will be treated to a taste of Old-World Arabia with desert treks, wildlife safaris, romantic outdoor dinners, and cruises on Arab sailing boats known as dhows. Comfort isn’t compromised, either, with stays at renowned boutique hotels and resorts, plus optional add-on cultural excursions to deepen your understanding of the city, transforming your stay into an experience like no other.