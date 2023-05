Explore the Wonders and Heritage of the United Arab Emirates

,

Your day begins with a trip across Palm Jumeirah , the largest artificial island in the world. After bearing witness to the extravagant homes and hotels on display, the tour will stop at the powdery sands of Jumeirah Beach for a photo opportunity with your crew. With a visit to Jumeirah Mosque, you’ll have the chance to learn more about the important role that Islam plays in the lives of most Emirati residents.Dropping by the Marjan Gallery, you’ll be able to peruse the various handmade tapestries and collectables before diving into the Old World environs of Bastakiya . Here, learn even more about the history of this remarkable city at the Dubai Museum , housed in the oldest building in the city, Al Fahidi Fort , which dates to 1787.More shopping opportunities abound, whether among the traditional market stalls of the spice and gold; the massive, Dubai Mall where you’ll find flagship luxury retailers and the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo; or Souk Madinat Jumeirah a thoroughly modern mall sporting the look and spirit of a venerable souk. Already right on the gulf, you’ll be in the perfect place to gaze upon the yachts, shops, and restaurants of the scenic alameda that make up the four-mile Dubai Marina Walk Next, it’s time to unwind with a dinner cruise over Dubai Creek on a wooden, a traditional Arab sailboat. Finally, those who wish to close out the evening with a peerless view can opt in to a visit to the observation deck of Burj Khalifa , the tallest building on Earth.Once you’ve had one last look at the city from above, the time will come for your driver to take you back to Dubai International Airport for your journey home, leaving you to reflect on one of the most memorable weeks of your lifebefore planning your next trip with Indus , whether to the United Arab Emirates or one of their many other destinations