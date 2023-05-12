Explore the Wonders and Heritage of the United Arab Emirates

Indus designed this nine-day itinerary for travelers who aspire to see as much as possible in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. With more than 20 years of proven excellence in travel, Indus’ guests can take comfort in knowing they’re in good hands, traveling in small groups between these two thrilling cities in air-conditioned vehicles led by knowledgeable, friendly guides. Travelers can also kick their holiday into overdrive with their choice from a large menu of optional activities or spend their free time enjoying the little details of these stunning cities on their own.
Day 1Welcome to the Capital
After your long-haul flight from North America, you’ll be greeted at Abu Dhabi International Airport by an Indus team member, then ushered into the regal capital and largest city of the United Arab Emirates. After a drive along the coast, you’ll begin an introductory tour of the city, starting with a visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque—by far the largest, and certainly one of the most beautiful—in the country. Those looking to bring some designer goods home with them can get a bit of retail therapy at Yas Mall, located just 30 minutes from the city center.
You’ll then head west toward the cultural district on Saadiyat Island. Here among the lapping tides and tiny turtles, you’ll be able to visit the world-famous Louvre Abu Dhabi, and witness the sight of other important museums taking shape, including Frank Gehry’s forthcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Then immerse yourself in the Abu Dhabi of yesteryear with a visit to Heritage Village, where you can watch artisans forge, weave, and fire crafts in the old style, and, time permitting, even take a workshop or two.
If that’s inspired you to take a few hand-hewn works home with you, you’ll be able to shop for local artwork and antiques at Marjan Gallery. Snap a photo in front of Emirates Palace, one of the most spectacular hotels on the planet, and then close out your day with a gift to your taste buds by browsing the stalls at the date market, where you can sample dozens—if not hundreds—of seasonal varieties of the most important fruit in Arabian culture.
Days 2–5Free Time in Abu Dhabi
Your Indus experience comes with considerable flexibility and free time, and now that you’ve been able to get an overview of Abu Dhabi’s main sights, you’ll have several optional add-ons to keep the party going. You might choose a guided visit to the Falcon Hospital, where you can learn about the storied Emirati tradition of falconry and what the hospital is doing to sustain it; to check out Ferrari World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island for full speed, family-friendly fun; explore the ancient tombs and green gardens of the city of Al Ain, where your guide will fill you in on prehistoric civilizations; or simply slow down, veer off the main road, and really sink your teeth into the local culture on your own.
Day 6A Trek Through the Desert
Take the opportunity to sleep in a bit with some room service, then hop aboard a 4x4 with an Indus expert to tour the dunes and safely observe the wildlife of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, the first national park in the nation. After you’ve cruised along the reddish-golden sands, you’ll come upon a settlement in the middle of the desert. Among the Bedouin tents, your group will be welcomed with a celebration of sorts, one that includes camel riding, henna painting, a shisha circle (hookah smoking), a belly dancing show, and a bountiful Arabian barbecue to make sure you’re going to bed feeling great.
Days 7 and 8Arriving in Dubai
Following your complimentary transfer from the desert into the heart of Dubai with Indus Travel, you’ll then settle in at the Canal Central Hotel, where you’ll have ample time to decompress in the pool, in the gym’s steam room, or with a massage at the Wellness Valley Spa. Enjoy the pub-style cuisine and take in some live music and sports at Lily’s Social House or sit with an affogato or a cinnamon latte at Barista’s Corner, all without leaving the hotel. From there, you’ll be free to explore the neighborhood on foot.
Day 9A Trip Through the City and a Return Home
Your day begins with a trip across Palm Jumeirah, the largest artificial island in the world. After bearing witness to the extravagant homes and hotels on display, the tour will stop at the powdery sands of Jumeirah Beach for a photo opportunity with your crew. With a visit to Jumeirah Mosque, you’ll have the chance to learn more about the important role that Islam plays in the lives of most Emirati residents.
Dropping by the Marjan Gallery, you’ll be able to peruse the various handmade tapestries and collectables before diving into the Old World environs of Bastakiya. Here, learn even more about the history of this remarkable city at the Dubai Museum, housed in the oldest building in the city, Al Fahidi Fort, which dates to 1787.
More shopping opportunities abound, whether among the traditional market stalls of the spice and gold souks; the massive, Dubai Mall where you’ll find flagship luxury retailers and the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo; or Souk Madinat Jumeirah, a thoroughly modern mall sporting the look and spirit of a venerable souk. Already right on the gulf, you’ll be in the perfect place to gaze upon the yachts, shops, and restaurants of the scenic alameda that make up the four-mile Dubai Marina Walk.
Next, it’s time to unwind with a dinner cruise over Dubai Creek on a wooden dhow, a traditional Arab sailboat. Finally, those who wish to close out the evening with a peerless view can opt in to a visit to the observation deck of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building on Earth.
Once you’ve had one last look at the city from above, the time will come for your driver to take you back to Dubai International Airport for your journey home, leaving you to reflect on one of the most memorable weeks of your lifebefore planning your next trip with Indus, whether to the United Arab Emirates or one of their many other destinations.
