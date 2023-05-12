Explore the Wonders and Heritage of the United Arab Emirates

Indus designed this nine-day itinerary for travelers who aspire to see as much as possible in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. With more than 20 years of proven excellence in travel, Indus’ guests can take comfort in knowing they’re in good hands, traveling in small groups between these two thrilling cities in air-conditioned vehicles led by knowledgeable, friendly guides. Travelers can also kick their holiday into overdrive with their choice from a large menu of optional activities or spend their free time enjoying the little details of these stunning cities on their own.