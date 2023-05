Enjoy a Feast of Architecture and Art in Abu Dhabi

Shortly after landing, you’ll head right back up to the skies with a stay at the Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi. Located in the famous Etihad Towers , overlooking the clear, turquoise waters of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, you’ll find plenty to like up above as your Sky Vacations ambassador walks you through the hotel’s light-filled lobby.After settling into your room, head straight to the heart of the city with a visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque , the largest and perhaps most impressive place of worship in the country. Marvel at its marble and minarets, then get a closer look at the beachside boardwalk of the bustling Corniche, and head for lunch at Vendôme or one of the many other dining options at the Emirates Palace Hotel , an architectural marvel in and of itself.Once you’ve explored the gold-adorned grounds of the hotel, head to an actual palace at Qasr Al Watan , one of the most important buildings in the country. First opened to the public in 2019, the presidential palace drips with crystal and is wrapped in gold and white marble, but with its vast library and House of Knowledge, it’s much more than just a visual delight.