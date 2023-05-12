Enjoy a Feast of Architecture and Art in Abu Dhabi

Art and design aficionados and more casual culture fans alike will have cause to rejoice upon encountering the treasure trove of Abu Dhabi’s iconic buildings in Sky Vacations’ tour of architectural masterpieces and cultural hubs. This artistic expedition also includes visits to the city’s museums and archeological sites, leaving travelers with heightened appreciation for the emirate’s fascinating history. Populated with the outstanding experiences for which Sky Vacations is known, including authentic Emirati cuisine at famed restaurants, stylish hotels, and friendly tour guides eager to share their expertise, this itinerary shows off the best of a city that’s at once modern and timeless, while leaving those who partake in it with a vision of the future.
After settling into your room, head straight to the heart of the city with a visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest and perhaps most impressive place of worship in the country. Marvel at its marble and minarets, then get a closer look at the beachside boardwalk of the bustling Corniche, and head for lunch at Vendôme or one of the many other dining options at the Emirates Palace Hotel, an architectural marvel in and of itself.
Once you’ve explored the gold-adorned grounds of the hotel, head to an actual palace at Qasr Al Watan, one of the most important buildings in the country. First opened to the public in 2019, the presidential palace drips with crystal and is wrapped in gold and white marble, but with its vast library and House of Knowledge, it’s much more than just a visual delight.
As the former home of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, Qasr Al Hosn has been transformed into a museum telling the story of the emirate and its people and contains artifacts dating back 6,000 years. While there, you can visit the neighboring House of Artisans to learn about the proud tradition of Emirati arts and crafts, and even purchase some handmade mementos. When your driver comes to pick you up the next morning, you’ll be able to bring home tangible testimony to Abu Dhabi’s long legacy of art and design while pondering your next visit to Abu Dhabi with Sky Vacations!