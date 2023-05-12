Enjoy a Feast of Architecture and Art in Abu Dhabi

Art and design aficionados and more casual culture fans alike will have cause to rejoice upon encountering the treasure trove of Abu Dhabi’s iconic buildings in Sky Vacations’ tour of architectural masterpieces and cultural hubs. This artistic expedition also includes visits to the city’s museums and archeological sites, leaving travelers with heightened appreciation for the emirate’s fascinating history. Populated with the outstanding experiences for which Sky Vacations is known, including authentic Emirati cuisine at famed restaurants, stylish hotels, and friendly tour guides eager to share their expertise, this itinerary shows off the best of a city that’s at once modern and timeless, while leaving those who partake in it with a vision of the future.