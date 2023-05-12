JOURNEYS

Enjoy a Feast of Architecture and Art in Abu Dhabi

Focus on the best of Abu Dhabi design and culture, from its epic skyscrapers to its avant-garde museums, on this adventure for all the senses.

Emirates Palace offers amenities like few others.

Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

Art and design aficionados and more casual culture fans alike will have cause to rejoice upon encountering the treasure trove of Abu Dhabi’s iconic buildings in Sky Vacations’ tour of architectural masterpieces and cultural hubs. This artistic expedition also includes visits to the city’s museums and archeological sites, leaving travelers with heightened appreciation for the emirate’s fascinating history. Populated with the outstanding experiences for which Sky Vacations is known, including authentic Emirati cuisine at famed restaurants, stylish hotels, and friendly tour guides eager to share their expertise, this itinerary shows off the best of a city that’s at once modern and timeless, while leaving those who partake in it with a vision of the future.

Itinerary

SkyVacations_1

TRIP HIGHLIGHT

Qasr Al Watan

Built as a testament to Abu Dhabi’s strength and innovation, this presidential palace follows in the tradition of Spain’s Alhambra as one of the finest, most ornate examples of Arabic architecture in existence. Those who visit at night will be treated to an extravagant light and sound show called Palace in Motion, which shouldn’t be missed.
SkyVacations_Logo

TRIP DESIGNER

Sky Vacations

Based in North America, Sky Vacations prides itself in offering fully customizable itineraries crafted in accordance with the traveler’s passions and preferences, with appealing travel packages offered not only throughout the Middle East, but all over the globe.
Qasr Al Watan is a glimmering architectural marvel.

Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

Days 1 and 2Touching Down and a Tour of Abu Dhabi

Shortly after landing, you’ll head right back up to the skies with a stay at the Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi. Located in the famous Etihad Towers, overlooking the clear, turquoise waters of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, you’ll find plenty to like up above as your Sky Vacations ambassador walks you through the hotel’s light-filled lobby.

After settling into your room, head straight to the heart of the city with a visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest and perhaps most impressive place of worship in the country. Marvel at its marble and minarets, then get a closer look at the beachside boardwalk of the bustling Corniche, and head for lunch at Vendôme or one of the many other dining options at the Emirates Palace Hotel, an architectural marvel in and of itself.

Once you’ve explored the gold-adorned grounds of the hotel, head to an actual palace at Qasr Al Watan, one of the most important buildings in the country. First opened to the public in 2019, the presidential palace drips with crystal and is wrapped in gold and white marble, but with its vast library and House of Knowledge, it’s much more than just a visual delight.
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is a thrill for all ages.

Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

Day 3Saadiyat Island and Yas Island

After a coffee and pastry at the hotel’s Observation Deck at 300, head to Louvre Abu Dhabi, where you can spend an entire day marveling at the “floating dome” construction and its unparalleled collection of invaluable art from around the world with your exclusive Sky Vacations tour. After enjoying a lunch of zesty mezze and charcoal-grilled fish and seafood at Flooka, you’ll head to Manarat Al Saadiyat, a cultural center designed to inspire and engage with the emerging artists of Abu Dhabi. Finally, strap in for a trip to Yas Island’s Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, where you can test out the adrenaline-fueled rides, visit Galleria Ferrari and see some of the recent racers to win the F1 Championship, or even get behind the wheel of a road model yourself alongside a specially trained Ferrari instructor.
The oasis city of Al Ain

Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

Day 4The Oasis City

Follow breakfast in bed with a day in a heightened state of tranquility thanks to a Sky Vacations-guided visit to Al Ain, one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world. You’ll walk among archeological ruins and fossils dating back several millennia in the neighboring Hili Gardens and Fossil Valley, learn about the modern UAE’s journey in the historic buildings of Al Ain Palace Museum and Al Jahili Fort, and slow down for a lunch at the Al Ain Camel Market, where you’ll witness locals bidding on valuable dromedaries for racing and breeding.
New meets old at Warehouse 421

Courtesy of Experience Abu Dhabi

Days 5 and 6Yesterday and Tomorrow in the UAE

For your final afternoon in Abu Dhabi, your Sky Vacations guide will provide insight into the Abu Dhabi art scene atWarehouse 421, an active, supportive space for creatives of all disciplines to show off their work in an elegant, post-industrial setting. Once you’ve had some time to contemplate the future of Abu Dhabi, you’ll head to Qasr Al Hosn, a historic fort which encompasses the oldest structure in the city.

As the former home of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, Qasr Al Hosn has been transformed into a museum telling the story of the emirate and its people and contains artifacts dating back 6,000 years. While there, you can visit the neighboring House of Artisans to learn about the proud tradition of Emirati arts and crafts, and even purchase some handmade mementos. When your driver comes to pick you up the next morning, you’ll be able to bring home tangible testimony to Abu Dhabi’s long legacy of art and design while pondering your next visit to Abu Dhabi with Sky Vacations!
