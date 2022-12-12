Everything From Adventure and Fun in the Sun to Arts and Culture in Islamorada

The Florida Keys represent different things to different people. Some immediately think of action-packed water sports at luxury resorts, while others picture frozen drinks. Still others imagine quiet beaches and slice after slice of Key lime pie. Each island in the Florida Keys has a specialty. But what if you want a bit of everything? Make it a priority to visit the island of Islamorada.

Wedged between the swampy wilderness of the Everglades National Park and the vast blue waters of the Florida Strait, you’ll find the sportfishing capital of the world. With access to desirable catches, an abundance of marinas, and tons of expert guides, it’s genuinely a fishing enthusiast’s paradise. But the vibrant art and restaurant scenes also leave plenty to attract the non-sportsman to Islamorada, as well.