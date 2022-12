Everything From Adventure and Fun in the Sun to Arts and Culture in Islamorada

It would be fitting to spend the final day of your trip to Islamorada among fish at Robbie’s Islamorada , your one-stop shop for everything dedicated to the sport. The island is, after all, the sport fishing capital of the world.If you’re hungry, there’s even a lengthy breakfast menu available at the marina restaurant, offering everything from yogurt and granola to frittatas and breakfast burritos. Or save your appetite for lunch—the menu is filled with Keys specialties like conch fritters, stone crab claws, and homemade Key lime pie. If you’ve had some fishing success, the restaurant will also cook your catch using the preparation method of your choice.If you’ve been toying with the idea of experiencing Islamorada’s legendary fishing, now’s your chance. A whole slew of fishing boats that operate tours and charters dock at Robbie’s. Too much commitment? Then stick around the dock to feed the hungry tarpon. Robbie’s is famous for supplying buckets of bait (for a small fee) to visitors eager to feed the school of fish that congregate in the waters.Visit The History of Diving Museum in the afternoon. The hands-on exhibits tell the millennia-long history of “man’s quest to explore under the sea,” allowing you to lift a silver bar from a sunken Spanish galleon in the treasure room. You’ll also leave with a better understanding of how diving technology has contributed to marine science, underwater photography, and treasure hunting.Mark the last night of your trip to Islamorada with dinner on the veranda at Pierre’s Restaurant , an intimate eatery located on the top floor of a gorgeous house overlooking Florida Bay. The menu features local ingredients combined with global influences, like shrimp cocktail featuring Key West pink shrimp and a piquillo pepper sauce, seafood cassoulet made with a variety of local catches, and Florida lobster curry.