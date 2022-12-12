The Ultimate Trip to Lively, Eccentric Key West

The allures of Key West, located closer to Cuba than to Miami, are legendary. So it’s no surprise this slice of paradise at the southernmost part of Florida is the most popular, and arguably most famous, district in the Florida Keys archipelago. On this five-day itinerary, discover an eclectic mix of history, natural beauty, cultural diversity, and gorgeous architecture packed onto this seven-square-foot-mile island. It truly has something for everyone, from quiet sunsets to world-class restaurants and thrilling water sports.