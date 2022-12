The Ultimate Trip to Lively, Eccentric Key West

On your final full day in Key West, you’ll see some of the island’s most iconic sites. But first, for breakfast, pop into Cuban Coffee Queen , located in front of the harbor, for some cafe con leche or a fresh smoothie and Cuban breakfast sandwiches.Then make your way to the Hemingway House , the island’s most famous site. Ernest Hemingway bought this gorgeous Spanish colonial home, where he finishedand startedin 1931. The lush gardens surrounding the home and pool are stunning. The interior contains Hemingway’s furnishings, personal photographs, and lots of stuffed fish. Also find the ancestors of Hemingway’s cat, Snowball, who famously had six toes. Now more than 50 of her six-toed descendants roam the property.After the tour, the Key West Lighthouse and Bahama Village are located nearby. The structure was built in 1825 to guide ships navigating the reefs while trying to make it to port. If you want to get your heart thumping, climb to the top for breathtaking views of Key West and the ocean. Also, find the Keeper’s Quarters for displays of antique furniture, nautical artifacts, and vintage maps.The adjacent Bahama Village neighborhood covers a 16-block area bordered by Fort, Louisa, Southard, and Whitehead streets. A decorative arch welcomes you to explore this area, a remnant of Key West’s Caribbean heritage, where the first black Bahamian settlers arrived in the 19th century. Don’t be surprised if you hear reggae or calypso tunes pouring out from the buildings as you wander the narrow streets. The outdoor market will surely cover your souvenir needs with its huge selection of seashells, straw hats, and t-shirts galore.Many credit neighborhood restaurant Blue Heaven with the revival of the area, so make a point to have lunch or dinner here if you can snag a table. It would make a fitting send-off for your final full day in Key West. A typical meal there usually includes dining in the backyard while live music plays and chickens and cats circle your feet. But the unique atmosphere isn’t a gimmick—the food is the stuff of legends, blending Caribbean and Keys ingredients and influences. Think Jamaican jerk chicken and Caribbean “BBQ” Shrimp Pan-blackened Key West shrimp deglazed with Red Stripe beer.In just five days, you’ve experienced the best of what Key West has to offer. You might consider the highlight to be the local cuisine, the historical attractions, or the idyllic beaches. But one thing’s for sure–no matter how many sunsets you’ve watched on the island, you’ll always leave wanting more.