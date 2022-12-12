How to Create Lasting Family Memories in Marathon

Located right in the middle of the Florida Keys archipelago, Marathon is an ideal destination for a family getaway. Spend your days at some of the best beaches in the Keys or participate in watersports at a family-friendly resort. In addition to all the natural wonders the Keys are known for, you’ll also find kid-friendly attractions like animal encounters and a world-class aquarium.

But it’s a great adult destination, too, with white-sand beaches, cozy restaurants, and romantic resorts. After this five-day expedition highlighting Marathon’s many delights, you’re guaranteed to look back on this vacation fondly for years to come.