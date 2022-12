How to Create Lasting Family Memories in Marathon

The Florida Keys are practically synonymous with sea turtles, so this morning you’ll have a chance to learn more about these magnificent creatures. Here’s the story: more than three decades ago, angling enthusiast Richie Morretti moved to Marathon to run a motel. But he kept finding injured and sick sea turtles on his fishing trips and, ultimately, turned that motel into a turtle rehab center and hospital . Today, he keeps it going by charging a fee for educational tours of the facility.Around midday, it will be time to grab lunch at the Keys Fisheries & Market . Both locals and visitors frequent this combination restaurant, bar, fresh fish market, and marina just north of the Seven Mile Bridge. You can’t go wrong by ordering lobster Reuben sandwiches, whole fried yellowtail snapper, and raspberry key lime pie.As you return to the resort for the afternoon, now’s your chance to try any activities that intrigue you. Don’t worry if you’re a complete beginner, as lessons are available for paddleboarding, snorkeling, scuba diving, and more. Or maybe you’d even like to embark on a fishing charter for the whole family.In the evening, the entire family can reconvene on the docks of the Hawks Cay Marina for a lively dinner at Angler & Ale . Of course, if yougo on that fishing trip, you could request that the kitchen prepare your catch. But don’t worry, the restaurant also offers other fresh catches served in many different ways—blackened in a sandwich, in tacos, or as fillets.