Experience Laidback Style and Water Sports in Key Largo

First things first, fuel up with breakfast at Harriette’s . Harriette Mattson has been running this Florida Keys stalwart, decked out in palm tree curtains, for decades. If you’re there on the weekend, try the conch Benedict with a homemade biscuit crowned with chopped conch and green onions, a poached egg, and homemade Hollandaise sauce. But whatever you order, save room for at least one of the restaurant’s signature Key Lime muffins.Next on today’s agenda is a visit to Dolphins Plus (which also runs the Dolphins Plus Marine Mammals Responder, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing dolphins). During the Caring for Dolphins Demo, a professional trainer educates visitors on how the facility cares for these sea mammals. But those interested in something more hands-on can schedule a private swim to get a one-on-one experience with one of the animals.On the other side of the Overseas Highway lies your next destination– Cruisin’ Tikis . You’ll embark on a two-hour cruise while the sun sets over shimmering waters. Plus, you can even bring along your own snacks and drinks.You’ll disembark at Snooks Bayside Restaurant , your lively dinner destination for the night. Find island-inspired dishes like pistachio-crusted yellowtail with chili beurre blanc and shrimp cakes garnished with sweet Thai chili and mango chutney. And if you’re still energetic after all the day’s activities, you can stay for drinks and live music.