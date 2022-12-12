Experience Laidback Style and Water Sports in Key Largo

The Florida Keys are a favorite getaway for Floridians and out-of-towners alike. Comprising 44 islands linked by 113 miles of roadway and 42 bridges, it’s a vast and varied tropical destination worthy of months of exploration. For a week-long vacation, it’s best to choose one island as your base and Key Largo, the biggest of them all, measures more than 30 miles long. It’s particularly famous for scuba diving. But sea lovers can also spend their days snorkeling, sport fishing, swimming at various beaches, or participating in dolphin encounter programs. This five-day itinerary touches on a bit of it all, with plenty of time on the water.