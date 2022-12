Commune with the Natural Wonders of the Lower Keys

As you venture towards a remote corner of the Keys, more fun in the sun lies ahead. During the drive to No Name Key, make a point to stop at Baby’s Coffee on Saddlebunch Key. This shop has been pouring some of the Keys’ best coffee and roasting their own beans for over twenty years.Continue on your way now that you’re fully caffeinated. The sparsely populated island of No Name Key has only around 40 homes. It has a reputation for literally being off the grid. For decades, the homes on the island weren’t connected to the commercial power grid, and residents relied on generators for electricity if they used any at all. However, there are a few spots for renting kayaks near the bridge. No Name Key is accessible by a narrow bridge from Big Pine Key, but it’s also fun to explore by rental kayak from one of the vendors near the bridge.Stopping at No Name Pub in this quiet corner of the Florida Keys is practically required. The pub’s history goes back more than 90 years when it sprang up near the ferry to Key West, which the Overseas Highway has now rendered obsolete. However, people still make the trip to this local institution for cold beers paired with pub pizzas, burgers, and fried seafood.It would be a shame to drive all this way and not visit the National Key Deer Refuge Nature Center in Big Pine Key. There are only about 700 left of these endangered species in the world, and you won’t find them anywhere except in the Lower Keys. The Florida Key deer are the smallest of all white-tailed deer and are easiest to spot at dawn or dusk.In the center of the refuge, you’ll find Blue Hole–an abandoned rock quarry that is now one of the Keys’ few sources of fresh water. This oasis attracts all sorts of wildlife like the Key deer, but also birds, snakes, alligators, and iguanas.Tonight you’ll mark the end of your Keys vacation with dinner at Matt’s Stock Island Kitchen and Bar in the hotel. The menu’s version of American coastal comfort food includes crab and andouille sausage hush puppies served with a roasted jalapeno remoulade and grouper gnudi featuring pink shrimp, tomato cream, and kale.From the unique flavors of the local cuisine to the abundant natural beauty, the power of the Florida Keys is undeniable. As your trip comes to a close, you’ve undoubtedly experienced it for yourself during your remarkable time off the beaten path in the Lower Keys.