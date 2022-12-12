Commune with the Natural Wonders of the Lower Keys

Nature lovers should look no further than the quiet Lower Keys for their next wintertime escape. The area will shatter any preconceptions of the Florida Keys—you won’t find any signs of raucous nightlife here. Instead, there are two national wildlife refuges, a national marine sanctuary, and a state park.

So if you’re searching for outdoor activities and fun in the sun, the Lower Keys are home to some of the most magnificent wilderness areas in the Floirda Keys. Paddle around a deserted island, search for endangered Key deer, or discover your own private sandbar. The possibilities are endless.