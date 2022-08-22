The Best Islands in Tahiti for Culture and Adventure

The thought of French Polynesia might conjure up images of lazy days, white-sand beaches, and icy coconut cocktails. And while a vacation to this iconic destination promises to fulfill your tropical island dreams, a trip here can be even more rewarding packed with enough culture and adventure to satisfy the most ambitious globetrotter.

With two weeks in the Marquesas, Tuamotus, and Society Islands, this epic itinerary with Paul Gauguin Cruisesreveals the awe-inspiring natural beauty and heritage of some of the South Pacific’s most fascinating regions at your own pace. Explore the rugged mountains, sacred sites, and artistic past of the volcanic Marquesas Archipelago—located farther away from a continental landmass than any other group of islands in existence.

Dive or snorkel in the Tuamotu’s Fakarava, an island atoll with a renowned underwater wilderness designated by UNESCO as a Biosphere Reserve. Visit the Society Islands where you’ll discover legends like Bora Bora, Moorea, and more from an unexpected perspective, thanks to the small-ship experience that brings you to smaller, lesser-known ports and the expertise of Paul Gauguin Cruises. Read on for more about this thrilling journey to uncover the wonder of French Polynesia’s wild side and stimulate your mind with its rich culture.