Reconnect in Bora Bora, Moorea, and Beyond

If you’re looking for romance, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more enchanting destination than French Polynesia’s Society Islands. A perennial favorite among couples, this stunning South Pacific getaway boasts aquamarine water, remote beaches, rich heritage, diverse coral reefs, dramatic vistas, and untouched jungles, making it the ideal place to forget the outside world and focus on each other.

The best way to experience what these gorgeous islands have to offer: a seven-night sojourn with Paul Gauguin Cruises. An intrepid traveler’s dream, guests sail through French Polynesia’s most majestic hideaways, including secluded Huahine and Motu Mahana—Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private islet—as well as the Society Islands’ most popular, glamorous stops, Bora Bora and Moorea. All the while, enjoy an intimate vacation with your beloved thanks to Paul Gauguin Cruises five-star personalized service that allows you to completely relax. From sunset cruises on an outrigger canoe to a Polynesian blessing ceremony, this one-week cruise is the perhaps the most memorable way to celebrate a marriage, anniversary, or vow renewal. Read on for more unforgettable experiences aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin.

Itinerary

Trip Highlight

Table for Two

While overnighting in Bora Bora and Moorea, don’t miss dinner at Le Grill. For the ultimate date night, The Gauguin’s crew sets up poolside tables where you can dine alfresco and savor the flavors of Polynesian specialties surrounded by the islands’ magnificent mountains and azure lagoons.
Trip Designer

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises was created with the intent to provide meaningful travel experiences in Tahiti. The company cares deeply, not only for guests, but for the communities, cultures, and natural wonders that make Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific so alluring. Discover the difference of cruising with purpose and allow Paul Gauguin Cruises to introduce you to authentic Polynesia.
Day 1Welcome to Tahiti

Begin your South Pacific adventure on the largest of French Polynesia’s 118 islands, Tahiti, and in its lively capital city of Papeete. Check out captivating views of the ocean as you stroll along the waterfront together, relish the freshest of fish and more from one of the roulottes (food trucks), and shop the public market Le Marché de Papeete for delights including vanilla, Tahitian-pearl jewelry, and more.

When it’s time to embark, head to The Gauguin, which can reach smaller ports that larger ships can’t, meaning you can travel deeper—from exploring islands and shopping at local markets to outdoor adventure and other expertly curated excursions. When you’re at sea, the fantasy doesn’t end. Treat yourself to fine French cuisine at La Veranda (one of three restaurants), an extensive spa, and cocktails at The Piano Bar for an experience that delights all the senses. Each evening, settle into one of the ship’s newly-decorated, spacious suites or staterooms, more than 70 percent with private balconies for enjoying the dreamy views.
Day 2Explore the Wild Beauty and Culture of Huahine

Kick off your journey at picturesque Huahine, a secluded Society Islands gem with many secrets hidden throughout its lush rainforest. Uncover some of the best-preserved archeological sites in French Polynesia, including Maeva, the island’s seat of royal power with 30 ancient Polynesian temples (or marae).

Natural treasures await as well. Let your stress float away while snorkeling in glasslike lagoons. Wander through verdant jungles and take in the awe-inspiring sights and earthy smells. Finally, embark on an elegant excursion to the magnificent Maitai Lapita Village Hotel, a peaceful property surrounded by tropical plants and fragrant, multicolored flowers where you can bask on the soft, white-sand beach, soak up panoramic ocean views from the pool, kayak crystal-clear waters, and dig into a delicious two-course lunch.
Day 3Discover Your Personal Paradise on Motu Mahana

Embrace the high life during a memorable day on Motu Mahana, Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private islet. There’s not much to do here other than be fully present and treat yourself to the feeling of sand between your toes, a delectable barbecue lunch under gently swaying palm trees, and, of course, sip icy cold cocktails served in coconuts at the floating bar.

Les Gauguines—local Tahitians who serve as onboard hosts and hostesses, entertainers, and storytellers—are also on hand to share musical entertainment and Polynesian crafts. If you’re craving more action, choose from swimming, snorkeling, or kayaking to enjoy aquatic pleasures, or explore nearby Taha’a on one of several excursions. Learn about the island’s most important industry on a Tahitian pearl farm tour, explore the lagoon on a wave runner and snorkeling adventure, or feel the tropical breeze on a Catamaran sail around what’s often called the Vanilla Island.
Days 4 and 5 Uncover Romance on Bora Bora

Between its flora-covered peaks, impossibly turquoise waters, and vibrant coral reefs, it’s no wonder Bora Bora has become a favorite destination for couples. Spend an overnight on this iconic island, which will give you ample time to luxuriate in jaw-dropping views of Mount Otemanu, the jagged, ancient volcano at the heart of the island; while away a low-key afternoon on the beach; and set sail on a catamaran or a traditional outrigger canoe while the captain serenades you with the dulcet tones of a ukulele.

Because of Bora Bora’s undeniable beauty, this point of the trip is the perfect setting for a Polynesian blessing ceremony for honeymooners and travelers marking an anniversary. Celebrate your love at sunset with music, dessert, and champagne as Les Gauguines perform a special reading and wrap guests in a traditional Polynesian quilt (tifaifai) for a unique photo with Mount Otemanu in the background.
Day 6 and 7Embrace Moorea’s Laid-Back Island Vibe

Equal parts adventure and relaxation, colorful and scenic Moorea—which happens to be shaped like a heart when viewed from above—begs to be explored by land and sea. From July to October, immerse yourself in nature during an inspiring humpback whale-watching excursion with marine biologist Dr. Michael Poole. If conditions are favorable, guests can even snorkel alongside the whales, who come to Moorea each year to mate, give birth, and nurse their calves, for an exhilarating experience.

On your second day on the island, enjoy a relaxing drive up to the summit of Belvedere Lookout to see cinematic views of Moorea. Stop for ample photo ops along the way at pineapple-covered fields, the ‘Āfareaitu waterfalls, and sandy beaches. Tomorrow, you’ll return to Tahiti for last-minute shopping and sightseeing. Until next time!
