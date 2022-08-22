Reconnect in Bora Bora, Moorea, and Beyond

If you’re looking for romance, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more enchanting destination than French Polynesia’s Society Islands. A perennial favorite among couples, this stunning South Pacific getaway boasts aquamarine water, remote beaches, rich heritage, diverse coral reefs, dramatic vistas, and untouched jungles, making it the ideal place to forget the outside world and focus on each other.

The best way to experience what these gorgeous islands have to offer: a seven-night sojourn with Paul Gauguin Cruises. An intrepid traveler’s dream, guests sail through French Polynesia’s most majestic hideaways, including secluded Huahine and Motu Mahana—Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private islet—as well as the Society Islands’ most popular, glamorous stops, Bora Bora and Moorea. All the while, enjoy an intimate vacation with your beloved thanks to Paul Gauguin Cruises five-star personalized service that allows you to completely relax. From sunset cruises on an outrigger canoe to a Polynesian blessing ceremony, this one-week cruise is the perhaps the most memorable way to celebrate a marriage, anniversary, or vow renewal. Read on for more unforgettable experiences aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin.