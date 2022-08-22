Reconnect in Bora Bora, Moorea, and Beyond

If you’re looking for romance, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more enchanting destination than French Polynesia’s Society Islands. A perennial favorite among couples, this stunning South Pacific getaway boasts aquamarine water, remote beaches, rich heritage, diverse coral reefs, dramatic vistas, and untouched jungles, making it the ideal place to forget the outside world and focus on each other.
The best way to experience what these gorgeous islands have to offer: a seven-night sojourn with Paul Gauguin Cruises. An intrepid traveler’s dream, guests sail through French Polynesia’s most majestic hideaways, including secluded Huahine and Motu Mahana—Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private islet—as well as the Society Islands’ most popular, glamorous stops, Bora Bora and Moorea. All the while, enjoy an intimate vacation with your beloved thanks to Paul Gauguin Cruises five-star personalized service that allows you to completely relax. From sunset cruises on an outrigger canoe to a Polynesian blessing ceremony, this one-week cruise is the perhaps the most memorable way to celebrate a marriage, anniversary, or vow renewal. Read on for more unforgettable experiences aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1Welcome to Tahiti
When it’s time to embark, head to The Gauguin, which can reach smaller ports that larger ships can’t, meaning you can travel deeper—from exploring islands and shopping at local markets to outdoor adventure and other expertly curated excursions. When you’re at sea, the fantasy doesn’t end. Treat yourself to fine French cuisine at La Veranda (one of three restaurants), an extensive spa, and cocktails at The Piano Bar for an experience that delights all the senses. Each evening, settle into one of the ship’s newly-decorated, spacious suites or staterooms, more than 70 percent with private balconies for enjoying the dreamy views.
Day 2Explore the Wild Beauty and Culture of Huahine
Natural treasures await as well. Let your stress float away while snorkeling in glasslike lagoons. Wander through verdant jungles and take in the awe-inspiring sights and earthy smells. Finally, embark on an elegant excursion to the magnificent Maitai Lapita Village Hotel, a peaceful property surrounded by tropical plants and fragrant, multicolored flowers where you can bask on the soft, white-sand beach, soak up panoramic ocean views from the pool, kayak crystal-clear waters, and dig into a delicious two-course lunch.
Day 3Discover Your Personal Paradise on Motu Mahana
Les Gauguines—local Tahitians who serve as onboard hosts and hostesses, entertainers, and storytellers—are also on hand to share musical entertainment and Polynesian crafts. If you’re craving more action, choose from swimming, snorkeling, or kayaking to enjoy aquatic pleasures, or explore nearby Taha’a on one of several excursions. Learn about the island’s most important industry on a Tahitian pearl farm tour, explore the lagoon on a wave runner and snorkeling adventure, or feel the tropical breeze on a Catamaran sail around what’s often called the Vanilla Island.
Days 4 and 5 Uncover Romance on Bora Bora
Because of Bora Bora’s undeniable beauty, this point of the trip is the perfect setting for a Polynesian blessing ceremony for honeymooners and travelers marking an anniversary. Celebrate your love at sunset with music, dessert, and champagne as Les Gauguines perform a special reading and wrap guests in a traditional Polynesian quilt (tifaifai) for a unique photo with Mount Otemanu in the background.
Day 6 and 7Embrace Moorea’s Laid-Back Island Vibe
On your second day on the island, enjoy a relaxing drive up to the summit of Belvedere Lookout to see cinematic views of Moorea. Stop for ample photo ops along the way at pineapple-covered fields, the ‘Āfareaitu waterfalls, and sandy beaches. Tomorrow, you’ll return to Tahiti for last-minute shopping and sightseeing. Until next time!