Take It Easy in Asheville: Wellness and Relaxation in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Before heading out for a busy day, pop over to Green Sage Café
for a breakfast burrito or kale scramble with root hash—the healthful dishes here use 95 percent organic, chemical-free ingredients. Then, your day begins with a visit to the North Carolina Arboretum
, a 434-acre property that includes 65 cultivated acres of gardens with dedicated areas for bonsais and azaleas. If you’re feeling energetic, there are also more than 10 miles of trails for hiking and biking.
Switch things up with a stop in the River Arts District (R.A.D.) comprised of more than 200 working studios and galleries
for a quick overview of Asheville’s creative side . Pass through Asheville Cottonmill Studios
, where you can view the works of six artists under one roof. A walk around the R.A.D. is highly encouraged before or after lunch at the inventive White Duck Taco Shop or a pint at New Belgium Brewing
.
Keep it moving so you can do a little shopping
in downtown Asheville. Make your way to Woolworth Walk
, where the historic department store building has new life as a marketplace for artists selling inventive wares, including extremely cute face masks. Visit the Herbiary
to pick up the store’s hand sanitizer, one of the founder’s illustrated books on botanicals, crystals, or animals, or another healing item.
Or if you’d rather skip the city bustle, Book a silent tea and meditation experience in the forest, or another special wellness and tea education experience, with Dobrá Tea
. You can also simply enjoy a cup or two at one of two teahouses that Dobrá operates in town, or at High Climate Tea Company
, which stocks a wide variety of traditional Chinese tea and also offers educational information and programs.
Enjoy an evening meal downtown on the outdoor patio of Laughing Seed
, which sources seasonal, organic ingredients from local farms including their own. The vegetarian restaurant’s internationally influenced menu offers indulgently balanced options like pesto pizza topped with roasted garlic, toasted walnuts, and local mushrooms, jalapeño onion fries, and wine, beer, and cocktails.