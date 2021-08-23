Take a Capital Trip Through History in Lincoln’s Footsteps and Beyond

Standing over six feet tall—his commanding stature further elongated by a stovepipe hat—the 16th president left a sizable footprint on U.S. history. Enjoy your time communing with the great man’s humble, humanitarian spirit in between stops on this three-day tour of D.C. celebrating his life and legacy. You’ll also have the chance to delve into more of the nation’s fascinating past, making it an enriching trip for history buffs and novices alike.