Day 2

Grundarfjordur

Located between an epic mountain range and the wild sea, Grundarfjordur is the first stop on your journey. The main attraction here is Snæfellsjökull National Park, a massive area riddled with regal glaciers, lava fields, waterfalls, caves, and basalt cliffs. Get an up-close-and-personal look at it with a guided hike to the 4,000-year-old Berserkjahraun Lava Field. Aside from its rugged beauty, the lava field is also famous for the legend surrounding it. As lore goes, a man fell in love with a chieftain’s daughter long ago and was tasked with building a path over the lava before he could marry her. As locals tell it, he went “berserk” while doing so.