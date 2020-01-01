Sweden’s Cuisine: Tasting the Hand-Crafted Magic

Day 13

After you catch an early ferry back to the mainland, you’ll drive back to Gothenburg Airport this morning to return your rental car and journey home.



If you look at a map of the country, however, you’ll realize you’ve barely begun to explore it all. Sweden has 22 Michelin-starred restaurants, and you’ll have dined at just three of them. And because this trip was mostly focused on southern and western Sweden, you’ll likely want to delve into the dishes typical of the north, where reindeer and game are more predominant. Since you’ve only scratched the surface, you’ll need to return in other seasons to visit other regions of the fascinating country that is Sweden, and to taste all the varied flavors of its cuisine.