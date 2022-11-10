Shop, Dine, and Explore in Palm Springs

Palm Springs is the optimal choice when your goal is a little bit of nature and a little bit of culture where you can fully immerse yourself and experience all it has to offer. The city boasts creative inspiration, from viewing the many murals to appreciating the Midcentury Modern architecture. Outdoor enthusiasts will thrive in an environment where they can explore via bike, experience a thrill ride in an open-air vehicle, and soak in hot springs. Whether you enjoy vintage boutiques or seek the latest fashion, Palm Springs is also famous for being a shopper’s delight, peppered with distinctive eateries. Use this three-day itinerary to ensure you hit the highlights of this eclectic destination.
Day 1Palm Springs Culture
Book your stay at Hotel Paseo, just steps away from the thriving area of El Paseo. Select a well-appointed standard room or seize the opportunity to test out one of their specialty suites with upgrades like billiard tables or soaking tubs. Then, when you wake up in the morning, head to Cheeky’s for a made-from-scratch breakfast to satiate you for the day’s events. If it’s Saturday, explore the Palm Springs Farmers’ Market and mingle with the locals to get a true sense of place.
Channel your favorite Mad Men character and join the Palm Springs Mod Squad on an architecture tour to gain inspiration from genuine Midcentury Modern homes. While you’re en route, keep an eye out for the many muralsthroughout the city, or plan to visit them individually on your own. Art fans will enjoy the outdoor art, and a stop by Palm Springs Art Museum proves to be even more enriching when coupled with the Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden on site.
The name Coachella is synonymous with one of the best music festivals in the country and touring the Coachella Valley History Museum will help you delve into the area’s history. When it’s time to eat, choose from one of the many French-inspired dishes at Cafe des Beaux-Arts. They’re open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; be sure to try their delectable desserts, such as the Tarte Tatin or Crepes Suzette.
Day 2Get Outside and Go Adventuring
Going outdoors requires a hearty breakfast, so visit Larkspur Grill within Hotel Paseo before grabbing java at Gre Records and Coffee. If you enjoy music, stay and peruse their vast collection of used records, and find one to take home. Next, gear up for an open-air Jeep tour to explore the California desert in one of the most adventurous ways possible.
After all the excitement, soak the day away by visiting Azure Palms Hot Springs or another stylish spa. Let the waters heal both body and spirit as you relax. You could book a spa treatment for the afternoon or grab a bite at Azure Palm Cafe to curb your appetite before heading out on your next excursion.
Palm Springs is also an ideal area to rent a bike and explore. Secure a bicycle for a half day or the duration of your stay to use at your leisure. After picking up your wheels, head nearby to The Shops at 1345 where you can pop into several boutiques, including Double M Pottery, to find a worthy memento from your trip. End the day by transporting your tastebuds to the South of France (via locally sourced ingredients) by dining on the patio at Farm.
Day 3Satisfy Your Appetite for Shopping and Cuisine
Start your day by picking up your favorite drink by Cartel Roasting Co. Savor the taste of their single-origin drip coffee or a Dirty Chai before checking out the fabulous vintage clothing scene at Iconic Atomic. The Shag Store is also a worthwhile stop for those who enjoy art, carrying everything from fine art prints to quirky, patterned socks. Head back to the hotel to drop off your goods, and then spend time shopping at the El Paseo Shopping District, where boutiques offer Palm Springs style. Jewelry, furniture, and specialty stores also beckon shoppers to shop within.
When you get hungry, test out the dishes at Wilma & Frieda’s Cafe, which bears the name of the owner’s two grandmothers. Although, be sure to get there before they close at 2 p.m. When your shopping day is complete, dine at Workshop Kitchen & Bar, which is the perfect capstone for your time in Palm Springs.
