Shop, Dine, and Explore in Palm Springs

Palm Springs is the optimal choice when your goal is a little bit of nature and a little bit of culture where you can fully immerse yourself and experience all it has to offer. The city boasts creative inspiration, from viewing the many murals to appreciating the Midcentury Modern architecture. Outdoor enthusiasts will thrive in an environment where they can explore via bike, experience a thrill ride in an open-air vehicle, and soak in hot springs. Whether you enjoy vintage boutiques or seek the latest fashion, Palm Springs is also famous for being a shopper’s delight, peppered with distinctive eateries. Use this three-day itinerary to ensure you hit the highlights of this eclectic destination.

