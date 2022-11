Shop, Dine, and Explore in Palm Springs

Book your stay at Hotel Paseo , just steps away from the thriving area of El Paseo. Select a well-appointed standard room or seize the opportunity to test out one of their specialty suites with upgrades like billiard tables or soaking tubs. Then, when you wake up in the morning, head to Cheeky’s for a made-from-scratch breakfast to satiate you for the day’s events. If it’s Saturday, explore the Palm Springs Farmers’ Market and mingle with the locals to get a true sense of place.Channel your favoritecharacter and join the Palm Springs Mod Squad on an architecture tour to gain inspiration from genuine Midcentury Modern homes. While you’re en route, keep an eye out for the many murals throughout the city, or plan to visit them individually on your own. Art fans will enjoy the outdoor art, and a stop by Palm Springs Art Museum proves to be even more enriching when coupled with the Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden on site.The name Coachella is synonymous with one of the best music festivals in the country and touring the Coachella Valley History Museum will help you delve into the area’s history. When it’s time to eat, choose from one of the many French-inspired dishes at Cafe des Beaux-Arts . They’re open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; be sure to try their delectable desserts, such as the Tarte Tatin or Crepes Suzette.