JOURNEYS

A West Virginia Mountain Escape with Trails and Charming Towns

Explore West Virginia’s rugged highlands with scenic trails, stargazing, and time in the creative hubs of Davis and Thomas.
Canaan Valley West Virginia Hiking Valley West Virginia Tourism

Canaan Valley, West Virginia

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

This three-night itinerary highlights unique small towns and immerses travelers in the rugged highlands of West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest, home to the first national recreation area designated by the USDA Forest Service. This region is where ancient geology and resilient mountain culture meet, with Seneca Rocks at its heart.

A stay at Fourth Moon Camp, a retreat surrounded by nature near Seneca Rocks, anchors the experience. This rejuvenating and restorative trip balances high-altitude wilderness exploration with the art and culture of the twin mountain towns, Davis and Thomas. These former coal and timber boomtowns have been reborn as vibrant arts hubs, where historic storefronts now house galleries, breweries, and renowned live music venues.

Itinerary

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Via Ferrata at Nrocks Outdoor Adventures West Virginia Tourism

Trip Highlight

Via Ferrata at NROCKS Outdoor Adventures

For a more adrenaline-driven take on Seneca Rocks, clip into the via ferrata at NROCKS Outdoor Adventures. This guided climbing route uses fixed steel rungs and cables to traverse sheer rock faces, culminating in a 200-foot-high suspension bridge crossing that delivers a completely different perspective on the surrounding landscape.
West Virginia.jpg

Trip Designer

West Virginia Department of Tourism

On WVTourism.com, you’ll find the resources you need to map out your country road trip, discover fresh adventures, and explore all the arts, culture, and history the Mountain State has to offer. In West Virginia, it's Almost Heaven, whether you’re enjoying the outdoors and connecting with others or looking for an uncrowded, relaxing retreat. No matter where you are, you’re sure to get a warm welcome.
Seneca Rocks West Virginia Ridgers Razorback West Virginia Tourism

Seneca Rocks’ unmistakable razorback ridges are a defining feature of West Virginia’s landscape.

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 1Hike Seneca Rocks and Stay Near Spruce Knob

Arrive at Fourth Moon Camp, located within the Spruce Knob-Seneca Rocks National Recreation Area, to drop off your belongings and settle into one of the campsites, which range from tree net forts and primitive sites to yurts with kitchens, many with epic views of Seneca Rocks. Founded by a group of rock climbers and land conservationists, this will be your home base for the next three nights, offering a quiet stay with close access to trails and scenic drives. (Pro tip: reservations are required so book in advance.)

Head to the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center to start the Seneca Rocks Hiking Trail. This 1.3-mile trail ascends via several switchbacks to an observation deck with dramatic views of the 900-foot quartzite outcropping. Another option is to visit Nrocks Outdoor Adventures to experience its via ferrata, which includes climbing fixed steel rungs and crossing a 200-foot-high suspension bridge.

Break for lunch at Front Porch restaurant for homemade pizza. Situated on the second floor above Harper’s Old Country Store, this spot offers one of the best vantage points of Seneca Rocks from its outdoor patio.

Return to your campsite for a serene night, soaking in the natural splendor. If you stay in one of Fourth Moon’s yurt accommodations, you’ll enjoy the thoughtful design and full kitchen. Cook a simple meal, then take in the sunset while relaxing in the rocking chairs on the front porch.
Dolly Sods Wilderness Sunset Valley Mountains West Virginia Tourism

Dolly Sods Wilderness

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 2Visit Spruce Knob Summit and Dolly Sods Wilderness

Have a hearty breakfast at your campsite before driving to Spruce Knob, the highest point in West Virginia at 4,862 feet. Walk the Whispering Spruce Trail, an easy half-mile gravel loop around the observation deck offering panoramic views of the Allegheny Front. Pack a lunch and linger awhile at the summit.

Continue to Dolly Sods Wilderness, a plateau with a climate and ecosystem resembling parts of Canada. Hike the Bear Rocks Trail for views of windswept boulders and red spruce trees. In midsummer, you can pick wild blueberries throughout the fields here.

For dinner, try a nearby casual dining spot like Gateway Restaurant for some down-home country cooking, such as the locally caught trout, fried to perfection. Return to your campsite for a campfire and settle in for some next-level stargazing—the clear night skies here often reveal the Milky Way and shooting stars. Make a wish!
West Virginia Blackwater Falls West Virginia Tourism

Blackwater Falls is one of the state’s most famous and recognizable landmarks.

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 3Art, Waterfalls, and Live Music in Davis and Thomas

Drive approximately 40 minutes north to explore the vibrant neighboring mountain towns of Davis and Thomas and nearby waterfalls. Start the day in Thomas with breakfast at TipTop, a popular spot for coffee, pastries, and artisan drinks.

Enjoy the late morning exploring Main Street galleries and small studios, including cooperative and community-run exhibition spaces. Walk Front Street to browse art galleries and shops, such as Santangelo for ceramics by local artists and homewares or Nellie Rose Textiles for handmade jewelry and clothing.

Continue to nearby Davis for lunch at Wicked Wilderness Pub, then spend time exploring local galleries and craft spaces highlighting fiber arts, woodworking, and photography.

In the afternoon, follow the West Virginia Waterfall Trail—which includes more than 40 cascades across the state—to Blackwater Falls State Park. Here, you’ll find the 57-foot namesake Blackwater Falls, known for its amber-colored water. Nearby, the short trails to Elakala Falls offer a quieter, multi-tiered cascade experience, while the Pase Point Trail provides another perspective over the canyon.

For sunset, hike the short trail to Lindy Point for one of the most photographed overlooks of Blackwater Canyon.

For dinner, savor the globally inspired small plates at the Ish Kitchen & Bar inside the Billy Motel in Davis. Afterward, catch live music nearby at Purple Fiddle, or wind down with a nightcap at Stumptown Ales.

Return to Fourth Moon Camp for the night or opt to stay closer to the park with a cabin or lodge at Blackwater Falls State Park.
West Virginia Canaan Valley Trail River West Virginia Tourism

Canaan Valley

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 4Canaan Valley Scenic Drive and Departure

Before heading home, make time for a scenic drive through nearby Canaan Valley Resort State Park. Stop for a photo on the Almost Heaven swing near the parking area, then take a short walk along one of the valley trails. Savor the wide-open mountain views that define this high-elevation landscape before beginning your drive back.
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