A West Virginia Mountain Escape with Trails and Charming Towns

This three-night itinerary highlights unique small towns and immerses travelers in the rugged highlands of West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest, home to the first national recreation area designated by the USDA Forest Service. This region is where ancient geology and resilient mountain culture meet, with Seneca Rocks at its heart.

A stay at Fourth Moon Camp, a retreat surrounded by nature near Seneca Rocks, anchors the experience. This rejuvenating and restorative trip balances high-altitude wilderness exploration with the art and culture of the twin mountain towns, Davis and Thomas. These former coal and timber boomtowns have been reborn as vibrant arts hubs, where historic storefronts now house galleries, breweries, and renowned live music venues.