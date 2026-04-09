JOURNEYS

5 Days of Rafting and Hiking in the New River Gorge

From beginner-friendly climbing and zip lines to epic white-water rafting and a guided Bridge Walk, this national park in West Virginia has it all.
West Virgina New River in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Visit West Virginia

Rafting on the New River in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, West Virginia

Courtesy of Visit West Virginia

For thrill-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts, this itinerary captures the epic energy of West Virginia‘s landscape. Experience renowned white-water rafting on the New River—and the rush of activities like zip-lining and rock climbing—with some of the area’s most trusted outfitters. Featuring awe-inspiring views, tranquil riverside moments, and family-friendly activities like ACE Adventure Resort’s water park, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is a worthy destination for everyone from hardcore adventurers to those who simply enjoy being outdoors.

Itinerary / 5 DAYS

PLAN YOUR TRIP
West Virginia New River Gorge Bridge Walk West Virginia Tourism

Trip Highlight

New River Gorge Bridge Walk

This guided tour blends adrenaline and geology, with just enough adventure to be thrilling without requiring technical skills. Clipped into a safety line, you’ll walk the catwalk beneath the iconic New River Gorge Bridge, 876 feet above the river below. It’s one of the most memorable ways to see the Gorge.
West-Virginia-Tourism-Logo_Green-sq.jpg

Trip Designer

West Virginia Department of Tourism

On WVTourism.com, you’ll find the resources you need to map out your country road trip, discover fresh adventures, and explore all the arts, culture, and history the Mountain State has to offer. In West Virginia, it's Almost Heaven, whether you’re enjoying the outdoors and connecting with others or looking for an uncrowded, relaxing retreat. No matter where you are, you’re sure to get a warm welcome.
West Virginia Cathedral Falls near Gauley Bridge Waterfall family hiking West Virigina Tourism

Cathedral Falls near Gauley Bridge is an easy, scenic roadside stop.

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 1See Cathedral Falls and Kanawha Falls

Arrive at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (if you’re not driving), pick up a rental car, and head toward Fayetteville, about an hour away via US-60. Turn the transfer into part of the fun with two easy waterfall pull-offs along the way: Kanawha Falls in Glen Ferris (about 30 minutes from Fayetteville) and Cathedral Falls near Gauley Bridge, just a few more minutes down the highway and easily accessible from the roadside.

Once you’re in Fayetteville (known as one of America’s coolest small towns), grab lunch at Wood Iron Eatery, then browse the shops downtown. Check out the Hobbit Hole for retro furniture, vintage clothes, jewelry, and knickknacks. Water Stone Outdoors is the spot to pick up new running, climbing, hiking, and camping supplies.

Or drop by Lost Appalachia Trading Co. for goods and apparel that captures the spirit and history of the region. Next, stop by the Canyon Rim Visitor Center for orientation and your first sweeping look at the Gorge.

Dinner at Pies & Pints keeps it casual. Stay at ACE Adventure Resort or Adventures on the Gorge for an experience that immerses guests more in nature, or Lafayette Flats for a walkable home base in town.
Contrary to its name, the New River is one of the world’s oldest rivers.

Contrary to its name, the New River is one of the world’s oldest rivers.

Courtesy of Visit West Virginia

Day 2Raft the New River

Today is your big water day, so keep the morning simple and let an outfitter handle the details. Book a trusted local operator and head out for a guided rafting trip on the New River.

Most trips run four to six hours and typically include transportation, gear, and lunch, which makes it an easy “show up and go” day for families and first-timers. Between rapids, you’ll float through canyon walls and long, calm stretches that give you time to look up and take in just how old these mountains are.

Afterward, plan a slow afternoon back at the resort or by the river. Cap it with dinner at Overlook at the New River Gorge Restaurant for a meal with a view, or the Gaines Estate for dining in a historic 1920s mansion.
The Diamond Point Overlook on the Endless Wall Trail in New River Gorge National Park

The Diamond Point Overlook on the Endless Wall Trail in New River Gorge National Park

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 3Rock Climb, Zip-Line, and Hike in New River Gorge

Start the day with a guided rock-climbing session or an introductory rappel. Most experiences run two to four hours and are designed for beginners, which is perfect if you want a challenge without committing to an all-day outing.

Alternatively, go to Arrowhead Bike Farm, a full-service bike shop and campground offering half or full-day mountain bike clinics and adventures. Have lunch at the Handle Bar, its on-site café, then switch perspectives with a zip line run through the forest canopy that’ll win over even hard-to-impress teens. Later, choose one iconic hike for your bridge-view moment. Endless Wall is a favorite for good reason, while Long Point delivers a postcard-worthy angle. Keep dinner grounded and satisfying at Secret Sandwich Society.
West Virginia Summersville Lake Kayaking West Virginia Tourism.jpg

A laid-back summertime spot, Summersville Lake offers a wide variety of water sports and activities.

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 4Fish, Swim, Kayak, or Splash in a Water Park

Drive about 45 minutes north toward Summersville Lake for a different pace and laid-back vibes. If you want an active morning, rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, enjoy time fishing, or dive beneath the surface—the lake is known as the “Little Bahamas of the East” for its clear, scuba diving–friendly waters. Claim a shoreline spot to swim and snack in the afternoon, or go to Fat Eddie’s for lunch and ice cream.

If you’re traveling with kids (or anyone who needs a break from harnesses and helmets), use this day for ACE Adventure Resort’s water park instead, where slides, floating obstacles, and swim zones let the whole crew burn energy without a learning curve. (Pro tip: The goal is to balance adrenaline with recovery, so your last day still feels fun.) Return to Fayetteville for dinner at Freefolk Brewery.
West Virginia The New River Gorge Bridge Trees Sunset Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

The New River Gorge Bridge

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 5Bridge Walk the New River Gorge

Save the New River Gorge Bridge Walk for the finale. This guided catwalk tour takes you beneath the iconic bridge on a narrow platform and is equal parts thrilling and surprisingly approachable because you’re clipped in the whole time. Block out three hours for the full experience, including check-in and gearing up, then reward yourself with lunch at Southside Junction Tap House.

After lunch, drive about an hour back to Charleston for a late-afternoon flight out of CRW. Charleston is also a natural jumping-off point to explore the capital city or venture deeper into southern West Virginia for quieter trails and smaller towns beyond the Gorge corridor.
PLAN YOUR TRIP
More From This Author
Valley Water fall Sandstone Falls Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
4 Days on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail
April 10, 2026 04:13 PM
 · 
West Virginia Department of Tourism
Canaan Valley West Virginia Hiking Valley West Virginia Tourism
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
A West Virginia Mountain Escape with Trails and Charming Towns
April 10, 2026 03:57 PM
 · 
West Virginia Department of Tourism
Historic Harpers Ferry sits on the Potomac River.
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
A Scenic 4-Day Route Across West Virginia
April 9, 2026 12:20 PM
 · 
West Virginia Department of Tourism
Load More