5 Days of Rafting and Hiking in the New River Gorge

For thrill-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts, this itinerary captures the epic energy of West Virginia‘s landscape. Experience renowned white-water rafting on the New River—and the rush of activities like zip-lining and rock climbing—with some of the area’s most trusted outfitters. Featuring awe-inspiring views, tranquil riverside moments, and family-friendly activities like ACE Adventure Resort’s water park, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is a worthy destination for everyone from hardcore adventurers to those who simply enjoy being outdoors.
Itinerary / 5 DAYSPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1See Cathedral Falls and Kanawha Falls
Arrive at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (if you’re not driving), pick up a rental car, and head toward Fayetteville, about an hour away via US-60. Turn the transfer into part of the fun with two easy waterfall pull-offs along the way: Kanawha Falls in Glen Ferris (about 30 minutes from Fayetteville) and Cathedral Falls near Gauley Bridge, just a few more minutes down the highway and easily accessible from the roadside.
Once you’re in Fayetteville (known as one of America’s coolest small towns), grab lunch at Wood Iron Eatery, then browse the shops downtown. Check out the Hobbit Hole for retro furniture, vintage clothes, jewelry, and knickknacks. Water Stone Outdoors is the spot to pick up new running, climbing, hiking, and camping supplies.
Or drop by Lost Appalachia Trading Co. for goods and apparel that captures the spirit and history of the region. Next, stop by the Canyon Rim Visitor Center for orientation and your first sweeping look at the Gorge.
Dinner at Pies & Pints keeps it casual. Stay at ACE Adventure Resort or Adventures on the Gorge for an experience that immerses guests more in nature, or Lafayette Flats for a walkable home base in town.
Once you’re in Fayetteville (known as one of America’s coolest small towns), grab lunch at Wood Iron Eatery, then browse the shops downtown. Check out the Hobbit Hole for retro furniture, vintage clothes, jewelry, and knickknacks. Water Stone Outdoors is the spot to pick up new running, climbing, hiking, and camping supplies.
Or drop by Lost Appalachia Trading Co. for goods and apparel that captures the spirit and history of the region. Next, stop by the Canyon Rim Visitor Center for orientation and your first sweeping look at the Gorge.
Dinner at Pies & Pints keeps it casual. Stay at ACE Adventure Resort or Adventures on the Gorge for an experience that immerses guests more in nature, or Lafayette Flats for a walkable home base in town.
Day 2Raft the New River
Today is your big water day, so keep the morning simple and let an outfitter handle the details. Book a trusted local operator and head out for a guided rafting trip on the New River.
Most trips run four to six hours and typically include transportation, gear, and lunch, which makes it an easy “show up and go” day for families and first-timers. Between rapids, you’ll float through canyon walls and long, calm stretches that give you time to look up and take in just how old these mountains are.
Afterward, plan a slow afternoon back at the resort or by the river. Cap it with dinner at Overlook at the New River Gorge Restaurant for a meal with a view, or the Gaines Estate for dining in a historic 1920s mansion.
Most trips run four to six hours and typically include transportation, gear, and lunch, which makes it an easy “show up and go” day for families and first-timers. Between rapids, you’ll float through canyon walls and long, calm stretches that give you time to look up and take in just how old these mountains are.
Afterward, plan a slow afternoon back at the resort or by the river. Cap it with dinner at Overlook at the New River Gorge Restaurant for a meal with a view, or the Gaines Estate for dining in a historic 1920s mansion.
Day 3Rock Climb, Zip-Line, and Hike in New River Gorge
Start the day with a guided rock-climbing session or an introductory rappel. Most experiences run two to four hours and are designed for beginners, which is perfect if you want a challenge without committing to an all-day outing.
Alternatively, go to Arrowhead Bike Farm, a full-service bike shop and campground offering half or full-day mountain bike clinics and adventures. Have lunch at the Handle Bar, its on-site café, then switch perspectives with a zip line run through the forest canopy that’ll win over even hard-to-impress teens. Later, choose one iconic hike for your bridge-view moment. Endless Wall is a favorite for good reason, while Long Point delivers a postcard-worthy angle. Keep dinner grounded and satisfying at Secret Sandwich Society.
Alternatively, go to Arrowhead Bike Farm, a full-service bike shop and campground offering half or full-day mountain bike clinics and adventures. Have lunch at the Handle Bar, its on-site café, then switch perspectives with a zip line run through the forest canopy that’ll win over even hard-to-impress teens. Later, choose one iconic hike for your bridge-view moment. Endless Wall is a favorite for good reason, while Long Point delivers a postcard-worthy angle. Keep dinner grounded and satisfying at Secret Sandwich Society.
Day 4Fish, Swim, Kayak, or Splash in a Water Park
Drive about 45 minutes north toward Summersville Lake for a different pace and laid-back vibes. If you want an active morning, rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, enjoy time fishing, or dive beneath the surface—the lake is known as the “Little Bahamas of the East” for its clear, scuba diving–friendly waters. Claim a shoreline spot to swim and snack in the afternoon, or go to Fat Eddie’s for lunch and ice cream.
If you’re traveling with kids (or anyone who needs a break from harnesses and helmets), use this day for ACE Adventure Resort’s water park instead, where slides, floating obstacles, and swim zones let the whole crew burn energy without a learning curve. (Pro tip: The goal is to balance adrenaline with recovery, so your last day still feels fun.) Return to Fayetteville for dinner at Freefolk Brewery.
If you’re traveling with kids (or anyone who needs a break from harnesses and helmets), use this day for ACE Adventure Resort’s water park instead, where slides, floating obstacles, and swim zones let the whole crew burn energy without a learning curve. (Pro tip: The goal is to balance adrenaline with recovery, so your last day still feels fun.) Return to Fayetteville for dinner at Freefolk Brewery.
Day 5Bridge Walk the New River Gorge
Save the New River Gorge Bridge Walk for the finale. This guided catwalk tour takes you beneath the iconic bridge on a narrow platform and is equal parts thrilling and surprisingly approachable because you’re clipped in the whole time. Block out three hours for the full experience, including check-in and gearing up, then reward yourself with lunch at Southside Junction Tap House.
After lunch, drive about an hour back to Charleston for a late-afternoon flight out of CRW. Charleston is also a natural jumping-off point to explore the capital city or venture deeper into southern West Virginia for quieter trails and smaller towns beyond the Gorge corridor.
After lunch, drive about an hour back to Charleston for a late-afternoon flight out of CRW. Charleston is also a natural jumping-off point to explore the capital city or venture deeper into southern West Virginia for quieter trails and smaller towns beyond the Gorge corridor.