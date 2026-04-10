JOURNEYS

4 Days on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail

Chase waterfalls through southern West Virginia, where forested hills, rushing rivers, and quiet trails are home to some of the Mountain State’s most memorable cascades.
Valley Water fall Sandstone Falls Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Sandstone Falls

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Water shapes much of southern West Virginia‘s landscape, carving forested gorges and spilling over sandstone ledges into dozens of waterfalls. This four-day journey follows part of the West Virginia Waterfall Trail, linking together state parks, roadside cascades, and larger, more dramatic falls. Along the way, you can stop at artisan markets, scenic overlooks, and parks that make slowing down part of the experience.

Itinerary

PLAN YOUR TRIP
Valley Water fall Sandstone Falls Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Trip Highlight

West Virginia Waterfall Trail

Waterfall chasing becomes a road-trip adventure on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail. Download a free digital passport and check in at cascades across the state while earning prizes along the way. This southern West Virginia route includes several standout stops, from the wide curtain of Brush Creek Falls to the dramatic, river-wide cascade at Sandstone Falls.
West Virginia.jpg

Trip Designer

West Virginia Department of Tourism

On WVTourism.com, you’ll find the resources you need to map out your country road trip, discover fresh adventures, and explore all the arts, culture, and history the Mountain State has to offer. In West Virginia, it's Almost Heaven, whether you’re enjoying the outdoors and connecting with others or looking for an uncrowded, relaxing retreat. No matter where you are, you’re sure to get a warm welcome.
Valley Water fall Westerly Falls Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Westerly Falls

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 1Westerly Falls

Arrive at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston and pick up a rental car for the drive south along I-77. Before leaving town, download the West Virginia Waterfall Trail passport so you can check in at waterfalls along the route.

About an hour into the drive, stop in Beckley at Tamarack Marketplace, West Virginia’s premier artisan market. It showcases juried work from hundreds of Mountain State artists and makers, including Appalachian pottery, woodworking, and regional foods. Tamarack is also an ideal place to grab lunch before heading deeper into southern West Virginia. Then, it’s time to check off the first falls on your list: Cranberry Creek Cascades near downtown Beckley. Here, two scenic falls—easily accessible via a 100-yard path—meet for your viewing pleasure.

Continue toward Pipestem Resort State Park. Along the way, stretch your legs with a quick detour to Westerly Falls, a quiet roadside cascade tucked into the forest.

Check into the park’s McKeever Lodge, dine onsite at either the full-service Bluestone Dining Room or within the casual atmosphere of the Black Bear Grill and Lounge, and enjoy the evening exploring the park’s overlooks. For sunset, follow a short path to Bolar Lookout Tower, where a three-story observation tower offers sweeping views across the lush Bluestone River gorge and surrounding mountains.
Valley Water fall Sandstone Falls Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Wide rock ledges at Campbell Falls make for coveted photo ops.

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 2Camp Creek Waterfalls

Start the morning with breakfast at the lodge before exploring the outdoor activities at Pipestem. Options at the park’s adventure center include everything from zip-lining and aerial challenge courses to horseback riding through the surrounding forest.

Later in the day, pack a lunch or snack for a day full of waterfalls and take a short drive to Camp Creek State Park and Forest, one of southern West Virginia’s most scenic but lesser-known parks. Several short trails lead to waterfalls hidden in the forest, including Campbell Falls and Mash Fork Falls.

If you have time on the return drive, detour to Brush Creek Falls, one of the most photographed waterfalls in the state. The wide, curtain-style cascade is especially dramatic after rainfall.

Return to Pipestem for dinner at one of the park’s restaurants and catch sunset from one of the overlooks. Before heading in for the night, stop by the park’s Almost Heaven swing for a classic West Virginia photo.
Valley Water fall Sandstone Falls Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Sandstone Falls

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 3Sandstone Falls and the New River Gorge Region

After breakfast, check out and begin the drive north toward the New River Gorge region, home to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Bring a picnic lunch.

Stop at Sandstone Falls, the largest waterfall on the New River—and it’s ADA-accessible. A short boardwalk leads across small islands to views of the wide series of cascades stretching across the river. Nearby stops include Big Branch Falls and Glade Creek Falls, both easily accessible and part of the state’s waterfall trail. Continue north to the Resort at Glade Springs near Beckley. After checking in, enjoy the afternoon exploring the property’s trails and scenic grounds or relaxing after a day on the road. Dinner at the resort’s sports bar or restaurant makes for an easy evening before settling in for the night.
Golf Course Resort at Glade Springs Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

A family-friendly retreat, the Resort at Glade Springs has golf, pickleball, geocaching and more.

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 4Glade Springs to Charleston

Enjoy a relaxed breakfast at the resort before beginning the drive back to Charleston. If time allows, stop once more in Beckley or explore nearby scenic overlooks before heading north.

The return trip to Yeager Airport takes about an hour and 20 minutes, making for an easy departure after a long weekend exploring southern West Virginia’s waterfalls, parks, and mountain landscapes.
PLAN YOUR TRIP
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