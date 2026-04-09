JOURNEYS

A Scenic 4-Day Route Across West Virginia

From steam trains and stargazing to mineral springs and river hikes, this itinerary captures the state’s landscapes and culture.
Historic Harpers Ferry sits on the Potomac River.

Historic Harpers Ferry sits on the Potomac River.

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

This road trip through West Virginia connects mountain scenery and the scientific marvels of the Potomac Highlands with the historic mineral springs and rivers of the Eastern Panhandle. Designed for travelers seeking a mix of unplugged nature, historic preservation, and Appalachian culture, the route follows scenic byways through this region of the Mountain State. Journey from the National Radio Quiet Zone—a 13,000-square-mile sanctuary with restricted cellular signals to protect sensitive telescopes—to the lowest point in the state at Harpers Ferry, where the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers converge.

Itinerary / 4 Days

PLAN YOUR TRIP
West Virginia Cass Scenic Railroad Steam Engine to Bald Knob West Virginia Tourism

Trip Highlight

Cass Scenic Railroad to Bald Knob

One of the most memorable experiences of the trip is the ride aboard Cass Scenic Railroad’s historic steam locomotives. The 4.5-hour journey to Bald Knob climbs through dense forest and along steep former logging roads, ending at one of the highest points in the state. It’s a rare chance to experience West Virginia’s industrial history and mountain landscape in a single, immersive outing.
West-Virginia-Tourism-Logo_Green-sq.jpg

Trip Designer

West Virginia Department of Tourism

On WVTourism.com, you’ll find the resources you need to map out your country road trip, discover fresh adventures, and explore all the arts, culture, and history the Mountain State has to offer. In West Virginia, it's Almost Heaven, whether you’re enjoying the outdoors and connecting with others or looking for an uncrowded, relaxing retreat. No matter where you are, you’re sure to get a warm welcome.
West Virginia Cass Scenic Railroad Steam Engine to Bald Knob West Virginia Tourism

The Cass Scenic Railroad climbs more than 4,800 feet, making it one of the highest-elevation train rides east of the Mississippi.

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 1Ride the Cass Scenic Railroad and Visit the Radio Quiet Zone

Begin your journey in the high country of Pocahontas County, where much of the land sits above 3,000 feet. Ride the historic steam locomotives at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park. For the full experience, take the 4.5-hour round trip to Bald Knob, the third-highest point in West Virginia.

Afterward, visit the nearby Green Bank Observatory, home to the world’s largest steerable radio telescope. The observatory sits in a 13,000-square-mile National Radio Quiet Zone, where cellular signals are restricted to avoid interference, making it a rare sanctuary from digital noise.

For dinner, enjoy a casual bite with live music at the traditional Irish pub, Mingo Saloon & Lodge. Spend the night at Corduroy Inn and Lodge near Snowshoe, which offers rooms with fireplaces and mountain views. Or for a more historic stay, try the Glaab House in Cass, a five-bedroom historic landmark.
West Virginia Seneca Rocks Mountains Car Camping West Virginia Tourism

Seneca Rocks is one of West Virginia’s most iconic landmarks.

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 2Drive Scenic Route 33 and Explore Davis and Thomas

Head north via Route 33 through the Allegheny Mountains, one of the state’s most scenic east–west corridors. Stop at Seneca Rocks to see the 900-foot-tall quartzite outcropping, then continue to the twin towns of Davis and Thomas.

Grab coffee and artisanal treats at Trailhead Coffee Shop before visiting Blackwater Falls State Park to see the amber-colored waterfall.

For dinner with a side of live mountain music, head to Purple Fiddle in Thomas. Or, try Hellbender Burritos or Sirianni’s Café—famed for its Italian food—in Davis. (Pro tip: Sirianni’s is cash only).

Book a stay in the Valley View Cabin Resort, where modern cabins meet Appalachian hospitality and views of the surrounding ridges.
West Virginia Camp Potamac Peak Campfire Friends Rolling Hills West Virginia Tourism

Camp Potomac Peak’s scenic views are an ideal backdrop for a rustic reset.

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 3Soak in Berkeley Springs and Dine at Lot 12 Public House

Travel east into the Eastern Panhandle to the historic spa town of Berkeley Springs. See the mineral springs or book a treatment at the Old Roman Bathhouse in Berkeley Springs State Park. While you’re there, check out George Washington’s Bathtub, a small stone basin that commemorates his visits to the springs in the 18th century. You can also go hiking, golfing, or biking in Cacapon Resort State Park.

Dine at Lot 12 Public House, one of West Virginia’s culinary highlights, where James Beard-nominated chef Damien Heath serves seasonal dishes. A more casual option is the local favorite, Country Inn Restaurant. Snag a seat on the patio and enjoy home cooking with views of the historic grounds.

Stay at the Bavarian Inn in nearby Shepherdstown for a relaxing riverside escape. If you prefer a cozier atmosphere, Berkeley Springs offers several charming bed-and-breakfasts. And for something a bit more adventurous, Camp Potomac Peak is always a favorite.
West Virginia Harpers Ferry West Virginia Sunset Town West Virginia Tourism

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Day 4Explore Harpers Ferry and the Potomac–Shenandoah Confluence

Complete the trip with a 45-minute drive south along Route 9 to Harpers Ferry. Grab coffee and a light bite at Appalachian Snail Market & Cafe. Explore Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, where the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers meet. Walk the cobbled streets and hike up to Jefferson Rock for panoramic views.For dinner, try the Rabbit Hole gastropub or Snallygaster’s, then enjoy drinks and live music at the Barn of Harpers Ferry. Enjoy your final night with a rustic stay in a riverside cabin at the Light Horse Inn, or stay at Hillbrook Inn & Spa in nearby Charles Town.
PLAN YOUR TRIP
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