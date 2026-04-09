A Scenic 4-Day Route Across West Virginia

This road trip through West Virginia connects mountain scenery and the scientific marvels of the Potomac Highlands with the historic mineral springs and rivers of the Eastern Panhandle. Designed for travelers seeking a mix of unplugged nature, historic preservation, and Appalachian culture, the route follows scenic byways through this region of the Mountain State. Journey from the National Radio Quiet Zone—a 13,000-square-mile sanctuary with restricted cellular signals to protect sensitive telescopes—to the lowest point in the state at Harpers Ferry, where the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers converge.
Itinerary / 4 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1Ride the Cass Scenic Railroad and Visit the Radio Quiet Zone
Begin your journey in the high country of Pocahontas County, where much of the land sits above 3,000 feet. Ride the historic steam locomotives at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park. For the full experience, take the 4.5-hour round trip to Bald Knob, the third-highest point in West Virginia.
Afterward, visit the nearby Green Bank Observatory, home to the world’s largest steerable radio telescope. The observatory sits in a 13,000-square-mile National Radio Quiet Zone, where cellular signals are restricted to avoid interference, making it a rare sanctuary from digital noise.
For dinner, enjoy a casual bite with live music at the traditional Irish pub, Mingo Saloon & Lodge. Spend the night at Corduroy Inn and Lodge near Snowshoe, which offers rooms with fireplaces and mountain views. Or for a more historic stay, try the Glaab House in Cass, a five-bedroom historic landmark.
Afterward, visit the nearby Green Bank Observatory, home to the world’s largest steerable radio telescope. The observatory sits in a 13,000-square-mile National Radio Quiet Zone, where cellular signals are restricted to avoid interference, making it a rare sanctuary from digital noise.
For dinner, enjoy a casual bite with live music at the traditional Irish pub, Mingo Saloon & Lodge. Spend the night at Corduroy Inn and Lodge near Snowshoe, which offers rooms with fireplaces and mountain views. Or for a more historic stay, try the Glaab House in Cass, a five-bedroom historic landmark.
Day 2Drive Scenic Route 33 and Explore Davis and Thomas
Head north via Route 33 through the Allegheny Mountains, one of the state’s most scenic east–west corridors. Stop at Seneca Rocks to see the 900-foot-tall quartzite outcropping, then continue to the twin towns of Davis and Thomas.
Grab coffee and artisanal treats at Trailhead Coffee Shop before visiting Blackwater Falls State Park to see the amber-colored waterfall.
For dinner with a side of live mountain music, head to Purple Fiddle in Thomas. Or, try Hellbender Burritos or Sirianni’s Café—famed for its Italian food—in Davis. (Pro tip: Sirianni’s is cash only).
Book a stay in the Valley View Cabin Resort, where modern cabins meet Appalachian hospitality and views of the surrounding ridges.
Grab coffee and artisanal treats at Trailhead Coffee Shop before visiting Blackwater Falls State Park to see the amber-colored waterfall.
For dinner with a side of live mountain music, head to Purple Fiddle in Thomas. Or, try Hellbender Burritos or Sirianni’s Café—famed for its Italian food—in Davis. (Pro tip: Sirianni’s is cash only).
Book a stay in the Valley View Cabin Resort, where modern cabins meet Appalachian hospitality and views of the surrounding ridges.
Day 3Soak in Berkeley Springs and Dine at Lot 12 Public House
Travel east into the Eastern Panhandle to the historic spa town of Berkeley Springs. See the mineral springs or book a treatment at the Old Roman Bathhouse in Berkeley Springs State Park. While you’re there, check out George Washington’s Bathtub, a small stone basin that commemorates his visits to the springs in the 18th century. You can also go hiking, golfing, or biking in Cacapon Resort State Park.
Dine at Lot 12 Public House, one of West Virginia’s culinary highlights, where James Beard-nominated chef Damien Heath serves seasonal dishes. A more casual option is the local favorite, Country Inn Restaurant. Snag a seat on the patio and enjoy home cooking with views of the historic grounds.
Stay at the Bavarian Inn in nearby Shepherdstown for a relaxing riverside escape. If you prefer a cozier atmosphere, Berkeley Springs offers several charming bed-and-breakfasts. And for something a bit more adventurous, Camp Potomac Peak is always a favorite.
Dine at Lot 12 Public House, one of West Virginia’s culinary highlights, where James Beard-nominated chef Damien Heath serves seasonal dishes. A more casual option is the local favorite, Country Inn Restaurant. Snag a seat on the patio and enjoy home cooking with views of the historic grounds.
Stay at the Bavarian Inn in nearby Shepherdstown for a relaxing riverside escape. If you prefer a cozier atmosphere, Berkeley Springs offers several charming bed-and-breakfasts. And for something a bit more adventurous, Camp Potomac Peak is always a favorite.
Day 4Explore Harpers Ferry and the Potomac–Shenandoah Confluence
Complete the trip with a 45-minute drive south along Route 9 to Harpers Ferry. Grab coffee and a light bite at Appalachian Snail Market & Cafe. Explore Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, where the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers meet. Walk the cobbled streets and hike up to Jefferson Rock for panoramic views.For dinner, try the Rabbit Hole gastropub or Snallygaster’s, then enjoy drinks and live music at the Barn of Harpers Ferry. Enjoy your final night with a rustic stay in a riverside cabin at the Light Horse Inn, or stay at Hillbrook Inn & Spa in nearby Charles Town.