Savor West Denmark and Its Foodie Wonders

Today, drive just under two hours to Odense on the island of Funen. Known as Denmark’s pantry, you’ll find a bounty of gardens and orchards. Along the way, stop for Sønderjysk kaffebord—or coffee table—at Gram Castle, an excellent example of Danish architecture made with bricks, a red roof, and white cornices. The Sønderjysk kaffebord tradition, even more extravagant than classic afternoon tea, involves preparing a “full” table of 21 different cakes (seven dry, seven soft, and seven hard). Because these tables helped bring people together for political and community meetings when Southern Jutland was under Prussian control, they have a strong historical connection going back to the Prussian War of 1864.
Next, continue to Odense where you will explore the new H. C. Andersen’s House.
Step inside your own fairytale, wander through whimsical gardens, and see the original birth home of the author of beloved stories like The Little Mermaid
and The Ugly Duckling
. Later, follow in the great writer’s footsteps and try a hindbærsnitte
at a local bakery—these raspberry bars were his favorite sweet. While you’re there, be sure to also taste the brunsviger
cake, a local delicacy baked with brown sugar topping.
Tonight, keep it casual at one of the city’s food markets, Storms Pakhus or Arkaden Food Hall, where you can dig into duck leg confit, samosas, dumplings, falafel, and more. Of course, a trip to Denmark is not complete with sampling smørrebrød
, open-face rye sandwiches piled high with pickles, meat, fish, or eggs.