Savor West Denmark and Its Foodie Wonders

Day 3

Explore Råbjerg Mile and Thy National Park

Continue your delicious journey with a pilgrimage to Svinkløv, an award-winning coastal restaurant focused on local seafood, fish, and vegetables, with plenty of scenic stops along the way. Head one hour along the west coast to Råbjerg Mile, where you’ll discover the largest migrating sand dune in the country in addition to Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse, which has served as a guiding beacon for sailors for almost 70 years. Due to ongoing erosion on the coastline, the lighthouse and several other nearby historic buildings were moved further inland in 2019 to prevent them from falling into the North Sea.



One building that did not survive is the St. Laurence Church (now known as The Sand-Covered Church). Built in the second half of the 14th century, sand migration began to reach the church at the end of the 18th century. The congregation had to dig their way into the church when they wanted to attend services. The struggle continued until 1795 when the church was closed by royal decree. Today only the tower stands as a reminder of mother nature’s force.



Afterward, head further south (about two hours) to Thy National Park, Denmark’s oldest national park containing some of the country’s wildest land and traditional seaside villages. But first, stop at Stenbjerg Kro for a fresh lunch based on the nature that “lives and grows by the North Sea,” including the area's natural supply of fruit, fish, and wild clams.



In the afternoon, get your fill of thrilling outdoor activities. Thy National Park has it all; wander windswept forests and untouched dunes by foot or bike—pausing to dip your toes into Øsrum or Flade Lake—or saddle up for an exhilarating horseback ride along the beach. Surfers also flock to this area, aptly named Cold Hawaii, for its excellent waves.



Tonight, stay at Svinkløv Badehotel, set right on the dunes. Having recently undergone a stunning renovation, the historic hotel features warm, inviting rooms that open onto the sand, the forest, and the North Sea. Svinkløv is also home to one of the world’s best chefs, Kenneth Hansen, winner of the Bocuse d’Or in 2019. The menu changes day-to-day, using the freshest organic ingredients available from local purveyors in preparations that “present them in their simplest and most natural form on the plate.” You’ll savor unpretentious-yet-refined dishes like grilled sole and fish cakes with a view of the sea.