Savor Maui’s Green Grandeur

For those pursuing natural beauty and world-class style, Maui has few peers. And, for the ultimate distillation of the Maui way of life, it matters where you stay and the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort can’t be beat, thanks in no small part to its membership in Hilton Resorts, a collection of fabulous hotels in spectacular locations, including French Polynesia, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Whether you’re looking for all-age activities at a full-service resort to the very best in modern design and international cuisine at an adults-only all-inclusive property, Hilton Resorts has a destination that will make your travel dreams come true worldwide.

In Maui, amidst 40 verdant acres alongside the sparkling waters of Wailea Beach, the Grand Wailea features the largest private art collection in all of Hawaii, nine pools, and, with a recent spate of upgrades and renovations, the pinnacle of Hawaiian comfort and grace.

“As a resort dedicated to providing the ultimate paradise for our guests, Grand Wailea’s offerings embody the rich culture and history of Maui by way of luxury and adventurous programming, all tailored to the location’s stunning surroundings,” says John Paul Oliver, Managing Director for Grand Wailea. From the remote waterfalls and incomparable views along the Road to Hana to the expressive art galleries and charming boutiques of Upcountry, visitors to Maui will be treated to the very best of both worlds.

“Our focus on wellbeing continues to be influenced by Hawaiian traditions, making Grand Wailea the perfect place for rejuvenation of the body and soul,” he adds. To get that heart rate up, guests have seemingly endless options, from several tennis courts and a 2,500-square-foot onsite fitness center to the three award-winning golf courses nearby.

If you’re looking for the ultimate intimate holiday, you’ll be delighted by the laid-back elegance of the property’s hotel-within-a-hotel, Napua, featuring custom-tailored rooms and suites and the Napua Lounge with a dedicated concierge and private food and beverage services specializing in local, sustainable ingredients served daily alongside a diverse array of live entertainment. And if you’re island-hopping, there are a multitude of Hilton Resorts options to choose from throughout the Pacific, including Hilton Garden Inn Wailua Bay on the Garden Island of Kauai.