Savor Maui’s Green Grandeur

For those pursuing natural beauty and world-class style, Maui has few peers. And, for the ultimate distillation of the Maui way of life, it matters where you stay and the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort can't be beat. In Maui, amidst 40 verdant acres alongside the sparkling waters of Wailea Beach, the Grand Wailea features the largest private art collection in all of Hawaii, nine pools, and, with a recent spate of upgrades and renovations, the pinnacle of Hawaiian comfort and grace.
In Maui, amidst 40 verdant acres alongside the sparkling waters of Wailea Beach, the Grand Wailea features the largest private art collection in all of Hawaii, nine pools, and, with a recent spate of upgrades and renovations, the pinnacle of Hawaiian comfort and grace.
“As a resort dedicated to providing the ultimate paradise for our guests, Grand Wailea’s offerings embody the rich culture and history of Maui by way of luxury and adventurous programming, all tailored to the location’s stunning surroundings,” says John Paul Oliver, Managing Director for Grand Wailea. From the remote waterfalls and incomparable views along the Road to Hana to the expressive art galleries and charming boutiques of Upcountry, visitors to Maui will be treated to the very best of both worlds.
“Our focus on wellbeing continues to be influenced by Hawaiian traditions, making Grand Wailea the perfect place for rejuvenation of the body and soul,” he adds. To get that heart rate up, guests have seemingly endless options, from several tennis courts and a 2,500-square-foot onsite fitness center to the three award-winning golf courses nearby.
If you’re looking for the ultimate intimate holiday, you’ll be delighted by the laid-back elegance of the property’s hotel-within-a-hotel, Napua, featuring custom-tailored rooms and suites and the Napua Lounge with a dedicated concierge and private food and beverage services specializing in local, sustainable ingredients served daily alongside a diverse array of live entertainment. And if you’re island-hopping, there are a multitude of Hilton Resorts options to choose from throughout the Pacific, including Hilton Garden Inn Wailua Bay on the Garden Island of Kauai.
Itinerary
Day 1Welcome to Paradise
Take a tour of the grounds with the resort’s in-house cultural ambassador, affording you the opportunity to taste local fruits fresh off the tree while learning more about the picturesque grounds. Secure a private table for the resort’s famous lū'au, with hula lessons, vibrant music and dance, and a Hawaiian feast with breadfruit salad, roast kalua pork, and a spectrum of seasonal sweets. Oliver describes its “intimate setting” as one that “really brings the cultural influence of the island front and center in a way that is inspiring and authentic. Guests come away informed and enlivened by the experience, and with a more profound understanding of the myths and legends that have been cultivated over centuries on Maui.”
Day 2
Cool off with a splash in the Pacific Ocean at Wailea Beach, just a few steps from your room, and end your evening amidst those larger-than-life sculptures with Japanese-inspired cocktails, whiskey tastings, and a creative sushi menu at the resort’s Botero Lounge.
Day 3A Day in Upcountry
Stop by the expressive village of Makawao to explore the charming boutiques of artists and artisans who live there, after which you can grab some pillowy cream puffs from the famed T. Komoda Store, first opened by a Japanese plantation worker in 1916. From there, you’ll be able to visit lavender fields, taste local vintages at MauiWines, and marvel at the 33,265 acres of Haleakalā Crater, home to more endangered species than any other national park in the whole of the United States. For a truly unforgettable experience, your concierge can also arrange for a private helicopter tour of the island, complete with a champagne landing near the winery.
Day 4Riding the Waves
Alternatively, head north to Paia Bay, where big-wave surf enthusiasts should have no trouble finding a board to rent and a wave to ride. On dry land, the quaint town of Paia offers plenty to brighten your day, whether with a relaxing beverage at Aumakua Kava Lounge, or by browsing the local art and handicrafts at the beachside boutique of Maui Hands.
Day 5On The Road
More intrepid drivers might consider braving the wild and wilding roads east to visit the Seven Pools of ‘Ohe’o Gulch, beyond which lies the humble resting place of controversial aviator Charles Lindbergh. Gourmands shouldn’t miss the fresh ono and mahi-mahi at Mama’s Fish House, just a pair of miles east of Paia Bay. Mama’s reputation is sterling, and space is limited, so be sure to book several months in advance.
Day 6Back at the Resort
Enjoy an astrology reading, an aromatherapy journey with the woman-owned, locally owned Lokelani Essentials, or luxuriate in a romantic couple’s massage at the spa. And cap off your day with a dinner alongside a romantic beachside lagoon at Humuhumunukunukuapua’a, named for the Hawaiian state fish. With daily menus featuring sustainable seafood and 90-percent locally sourced produce, including seared ahi with foie gras and kampachi tartare with ginger and smoked ponzu, it will surely be a highlight of your stay.
Day 7 A Fond Farewell
