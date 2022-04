Day 1

Arrive in Rome

Benvenuto a Roma! History buffs will adore this itinerary which starts in the city that houses the Vatican, its Sistine Chapel, and St. Peter’s Basilica, as well as to the ancient ruins of the Colosseum, Forum, and Circus Maximus. (There’s so much to see here, you may want to consider arriving a few days before your yacht departs to explore it for yourself.)Take a walking tour of Trastevere; its narrow streets and asymmetrical alleyways will transport you back in time. A stroll along the River Tiber—past the stone bridge, Ponte Sisto, and pastel-hued homes—shows why glamour is in the air. You’ll quickly understand why mid-20th century filmmakers flocked to these stunning parts, then known as “Hollywood on the Tiber.”By now you must be hungry. When in Rome, dine out as Romans and movie stars do: on the spicy-salty pasta all’amatriciana at the restaurant Enoteca Ferrara. Make sure to keep some change in your pocket and add your contribution to the coin bank that is the ornate Fontana di Trevi—legend has it this will ensure your return to the Eternal City.