Revel in the Romance of Florida’s Central Gulf Coast

Start your day on the Tampa Riverwalk.
Begin at the Florida Aquarium
and stroll west along the water. You’ll pass grassy pocket parks, breweries, museums, shops, and restaurants. For breakfast, stop into Samaria Cafe
for their fluffy omelets, eggs Benedict, and gyros. Then, absorb the Tampa Bay History Center
and absorb the local history from pirates to cigars.
For lunch, head downstairs to the Columbia Cafe,
where you can enjoy their famous Cuban sandwich on the patio overlooking the Hillsborough River. Back on the Riverwalk, make a pit stop for a local beer, cocktail, or glass of wine at SIP, the Airstream bar. They’ll even put your drink in an official Riverwalk cup so you can continue on your journey.
For a distinctive experience in downtown Tampa, check out nearby Meacham Urban Farm,
which grows and sells its own organic vegetables, sourdough breads, local meats and eggs, honey, ferments, and fine pantry goods. Shop small and support the local business by grabbing gifts to bring home to family and friends.
Turn up the romance tonight with Bern’s Steakhouse
where you can have a “Champagne and Caviar” among other delights. If you’re not too tired, check out Gin Joint
for a nightcap and craft gin experience. Suspender-clad waiters serve their vast selection of gins, with live jazz frequently playing in the evenings.