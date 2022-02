Revel in the Romance of Florida’s Central Gulf Coast

Day 4

St. Petersburg

Today starts in downtown St. Pete with a sun-kissed walk on the new St. Pete Pier. Take your pick along the way for snacks to nibble on, sit-down lunch restaurants, or cold drinks. Enjoy live music, public art exhibits, and other rotating events which set up shop on the pier. When you’re finished, head to the nearby Dalí Museum which houses the largest collection of his works outside of Spain.Only 10 minutes walk from the start of the pier and you’ll reach Vinoy Park, an ideal place to kick back and relax with a picnic. Take a peek over the seawall and spot the dolphins that frequently populate these waters. Stop to smell the roses on a walk through North Shore Park’s arboretum and its many exotic plants from around the world. Continue your walk along North Shore Drive to enjoy the old Florida architecture and (if you visit in early summer) blooming poincianas.Back in downtown St. Pete, take a walk on Central Avenue. Cage Brewing has a laid-back atmosphere and frequent live music performances. Stop at Trophy Fish to enjoy their fresh catches while supporting local fishermen and enjoying the laid-back, nautical vibe of their outdoor dining area.As the sun gets ready to set, venture back to St. Pete Beach, this time aiming for the Dewey Rooftop Bar at the Berkley Beach Club Hotel. Enjoy the sunset with a glass of wine and oysters and views overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and the beach.