A Food-First Itinerary for Amelia Island and St. Augustine

St. Augustine
Say farewell to Amelia Island and head south to St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city and, as it happens, a foodie’s nirvana. Start by checking into the conveniently located Casa Monica Resort & Spa,
housed in an 1888 building in St. Augustine’s Historic District. Pop by the Raintree Restaurant,
itself in a restored 1879 Colonial Victorian home in the neighborhood. Venture from here to downtown St. Augustine to enjoy your first day by walking its narrow streets and alleys and pedestrian-only thoroughfares full of food, drink, and shopping options.
Get to know the coastline with St. Augustine Ecotours
by learning from Captain Nick about the island’s maritime history. Kingfish Grill,
located beside the docks of the Camachee Cove Yachts Harbor, will satisfy your seafood cravings with conch fritters and clam chowder, sushi, and crab cakes. Alternatively, The Reef
is another great option for waterside seafood with the catch of the day cooked exactly how you like it.
Overwhelmed by the food options? Let a local lead the way. The Tasting Tours
offer a range of experiences. Walking tours, “rolling tours” with a chauffeur, and even horse-drawn carriage tours are available to help you explore the city’s food and drink scene.
Visit Catch 27
for dinner to indulge in a menu full of seasonal, local ingredients. The restaurant has fish, shrimp, and clams delivered fresh daily for dishes like shrimp and grits and blackened fish tacos. If you’re feeling brave, take an after-dinner Ghost Tour
where you’ll learn about the 450-year-plus history of St. Augustine and get to know many of its former residents.