Day 1

Daytona Beach

Begin the good times on the Space Coast by checking into the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. The Hard Rock takes the guesswork out of making sure parents and kids alike will enjoy their stay; kids ages 5-15 can enjoy music-inspired activities at the Roxity Kids Club while adults relax by the pool or at the Hard Rock Spa.In just 15 minutes by car, you can reach the Daytona International Speedway. If you can’t catch a race, you can still tour the speedway to get behind the scenes into the world of racing. From pit row to the finish line, you’ll get a comprehensive tour of the track and an up-close look at race cars in the museum. Live out your racing fantasies right next door at Speedway Indoor Karting (SIK) Daytona. Grab dinner tonight at Caribbean Jack’s Restaurant and Marina, across the river from your hotel, where everyone will love the outdoor swinging tables on the waterfront. And you can have your tropical cocktails (virgin or otherwise) served in Caribbean Jack’s hand-carved coconut pirates’ heads. Enjoy nightly live music while you munch on gator bites, mac n’ cheese, and crabby patties.