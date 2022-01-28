An Otherworldly Vacation in Southwest Florida

Trip Highlight

The Everglades Up Close

The Everglades is one of the wildest places on Earth and an airboat tour here is about as otherworldly as it gets. Put on your ear protection and prepare to speed through mangrove tunnels and zip around cypress groves. Once you slow down, you’ll have the chance to spot wildlife (including alligators, of course) while your guide teaches you all there is to know about this unique habitat.