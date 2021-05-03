Rejuvenate and Refresh on This Adventure-Packed Solo Trip to Tahiti

Day 10

Tahaa

For a beautiful day trip, take a water taxi from Raiatea’s airport—it’s just a 25-minute ride—to Tahaa, known as the Vanilla Island. This is the land where over 80 percent of French Polynesia’s famous vanilla comes from, so make time to tour an organic vanilla plantation, such as La Vallee de la Vanille. Bookend your visit with snorkeling in the spectacular coral garden with Bora Bora in the background. To get around the island, rent a scooter, bike or car, or take an arranged tour.



One full day should be enough, but if you succumb to the island’s quiet charms and want to spend a night here, try Fare Pea Iti and one of its handful of bungalows on the water. It’s intimate enough to sit with the owner and watch the hotel’s chef prepare the evening’s meal. Then water taxi back to Raiatea airport, and fly home from here, via a connecting flight at Tahiti’s Faaa International Airport.