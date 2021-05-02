Packed with Culture and Water Adventures—and Plenty of Time to Relax—This Is The Family Trip to Tahiti of Your Dreams

The white sandy beaches and dramatic jagged volcanic mountains of Moorea are beckoning. Take the high-speed ferry or a quick flight from Tahiti to what’s often referred to as Tahiti’s “little sister,” Moorea. Rent a car (or take guided tours while here), and check in to your accommodations at Robinson’s Cove Villas
, where you’ll have extra room and plenty of privacy. Villas here accommodate up to six or eight people. (There are also many options to choose from on the luxury villa company site, Isle Blue
.)
Head out on a sightseeing adventure, like a fun-filled 4x4 tour
around the island’s north shore, traveling hidden roads into the valleys and up to waterfalls. You’ll stop at Cook’s Bay and Opunohu Bay, and marvel at the panoramic views from The Belvedere Lookout. Along the way, the kids will soak up fun facts and unforgettable nature experiences, like drinking water from jungle vines, and learning about “talking trees”—which are pounded to communicate throughout the jungle. The tours include visits to fragrant pineapple plantations too. Yum!
Afterward, spend the late afternoon at Tiki Theatre Village
, where the kids will learn about Polynesian history through several hands-on exhibits like how to open a coconut, basket weaving, and cooking. They’ll see the pig and vegetables as staff put it in the underground oven. Afterward, everyone gets to feast on a fabulous buffet, while delighting in a beachside performance of the dramatic Polynesian fire dance.