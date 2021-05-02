Where are you going?
Packed with Culture and Water Adventures—and Plenty of Time to Relax—This Is The Family Trip to Tahiti of Your Dreams
Imagine the sense of wide-eyed wonder as your kids spot dolphins in the crystalline waters of Moorea or head into an extinct volcano’s crater on Tahiti by way of a thrilling 4x4 excursion. On this weeklong tour of these two magnificent islands, you’ll see their eyes light up as you dive into adventure after adventure. Give your family the gift of memories they’ll cherish forever and a healthy break from the everyday when you take them on a fun-filled trip to The Islands of Tahiti. 

You’ll also be giving yourself the opportunity to bond together as a family on a deep level as you travel to two of the most magical places on earth. From thrilling helicopter rides over Moorea to surf lessons on Tahiti’s Maui Beach, it’s the trip of a lifetime, which the whole family will look back on with awe and appreciation for years to come.
Original tahiti family trip highlight.jpg?1619997317?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
The Islands by Air
A thrilling helicopter ride will have the whole family oohing and aahing as you skim along the blue waters and fly over the spectacular peaks of Moorea.
Original tahiti logo.jpg?1619997317?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
Tahiti Tourisme
Tahiti Tourisme is committed to helping visitors discover, curate and book their dream vacation. On tahititourisme.com, you’ll find everything you need to plan the ultimate trip to the Islands of Tahiti, from special offers and detailed information on attractions throughout the 118 islands, to links to tourism partners and an easy-to-use booking platform.
  • Original tahiti family day 1.jpg?1619997317?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 1
    Walking in Papeete
    Ready for a week of family fun and bliss in the mythical Islands of Tahiti? Fly into Faaa International airport and check into the family-friendly InterContinential Resort Tahiti. After a long flight here, ease into your stay by lounging poolside and strolling the velvety soft black sand beaches that are only in Tahiti, before heading out to explore the capital city, Papeete. Fuel up on lunch in downtown Papeete at Café Maeva and then go for a walking tour with the kids, a low-key way to explore this historic city. If you want to go it on your own, try a self-guided tour via the app "GPSmyCity: Walks in 1K+ Cities" from iTunes App Store or Google Play. The app turns your mobile device into a personal tour guide and its built-in GPS navigation functions leads you from one tour stop to the next. (The app works offline, so no data plan is needed when traveling abroad.) Or hire a guided tour from Unique Tahiti. Head back to your hotel in time for dinner and sunset, a magical way to end your first day.
  • Original tahiti family day 2.jpg?1619997969?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 2
    Circle the island
    To get a better feel for the island, move into your base for the next few days, a spacious, family-friendly villa from Tahiti Homes where you and the kids will have plenty of room to spread out. Rent a car and travel around the island’s circular road on a cultural day, making stops at James Norman’s Home to learn about the co-author of Mutiny on the Bounty and tales of other adventures in the South Pacific, and the Museum of Tahiti and Her Islands, founded in 1974 to conserve and restore Polynesian artifacts and cultural practices.  

    Get lunch with your toes in the sand right on the beach at La Plage de Maui (there’s also an inside dining room if you need a break from the sun). Order one of the Polynesian dishes that include fresh-caught, steamed line fish and local produce from taro to breadfruit, and let the young ones select from the kid's menu. Afterward, stop at nearby Maui beach for a refreshing swim or snorkel break—or take the kids for surfing lessons—there are plenty of easy waves for beginners on Tahiti. If you still have energy, check out a local traditional dance show in the evening, for a fabulous display of The Otea, the famed hip-shaking dance of Tahiti, performed to the rhythm of wooden Tahitian drums.
  • Original tahiti family day 3.jpg?1619999139?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 3
    Volcanic wonders
    Take the crew on an exciting nature adventure with a guided 4x4 Safari Expedition, during which you’ll explore the mountainous interior of the island. Follow the Papenoo Valley into Tahiti's extinct volcanic crater. For dinner, the whole gang will have fun selecting new favorites from the food trucks, les roulottes, on the Papeete waterfront.
  • Original tahiti family day 4.jpg?1619999139?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 4
    Panoramic views on Moorea
    The white sandy beaches and dramatic jagged volcanic mountains of Moorea are beckoning. Take the high-speed ferry or a quick flight from Tahiti to what’s often referred to as Tahiti’s “little sister,” Moorea. Rent a car (or take guided tours while here), and check in to your accommodations at Robinson’s Cove Villas, where you’ll have extra room and plenty of privacy. Villas here accommodate up to six or eight people. (There are also many options to choose from on the luxury villa company site, Isle Blue.) 

    Head out on a sightseeing adventure, like a fun-filled 4x4 tour around the island’s north shore, traveling hidden roads into the valleys and up to waterfalls. You’ll stop at Cook’s Bay and Opunohu Bay, and marvel at the panoramic views from The Belvedere Lookout. Along the way, the kids will soak up fun facts and unforgettable nature experiences, like drinking water from jungle vines, and learning about “talking trees”—which are pounded to communicate throughout the jungle. The tours include visits to fragrant pineapple plantations too. Yum! 

    Afterward, spend the late afternoon at Tiki Theatre Village, where the kids will learn about Polynesian history through several hands-on exhibits like how to open a coconut, basket weaving, and cooking. They’ll see the pig and vegetables as staff put it in the underground oven. Afterward, everyone gets to feast on a fabulous buffet, while delighting in a beachside performance of the dramatic Polynesian fire dance.
  • Original tahiti family day 5.jpg?1620000207?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 5
    Glass-bottom boating
    Spend the day immersing in lagoon life! Take a fun-filled half or full day lagoon exploration tour, during which the kids will be enthralled by the glass-bottom boats. Swim and snorkel along the reef. Pick from hundreds of snorkeling spots along the beaches or out around a motu. Enjoy BBQ lunch with fresh-caught fish (maybe even ones that you or your little ones caught that day!) And consider a visit to the Lagoonarium. After a full day in the sun, relax with room service back at your place.
  • Original tahiti family day 6.jpg?1620000207?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 6
    High-flying adventure
    What could be more fun than a dolphin excursion? Learn all about these friendly mammals from American marine biologist Dr. Michael Poole, who has identified 150 of them as Moorea residents. Afterward, shop for souvenirs to take home as cherished keepsakes from this dream trip.  Browse through the many small boutiques and unique shopping areas, keeping on the lookout for art and handcrafts at small art galleries and artisan workshops where you’ll find treasures made only in Moorea. End your stay on Moorea on a high note by capping things off with an exhilarating helicopter ride, where you’ll skim along the water and dance over the peaks.
  • Original tahiti family day 7.jpg?1620000458?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 7
    Last day in paradise
    Spend a leisurely morning at the villa before traveling back to Tahiti in the afternoon by high-speed ferry or flight. For your last supper in paradise, head to Le Grillardin, widely considered the best restaurant in Papeete, before boarding the flight home in the evening, taking with you memories that you’ll love.
