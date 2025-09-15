JOURNEYS

5-Day Myrtle Beach Itinerary for All Abilities

With accessible beaches, theaters, and restaurants, Myrtle Beach is for every traveler.

Myrtle Beach is an inclusive beach destination along the South Carolina coast.

Courtesy of Devin Lewis/Unsplash

Unlike many coastal locales, accessibility isn’t an afterthought in Myrtle Beach (more info). The vacation destination is deeply committed to ensuring travelers of all abilities—those on the autism spectrum, as well as older adults, people with disabilities, and families with young children—can enjoy the coastal charm and beauty it has to offer.

Adaptive beach access and surfing at North Myrtle Beach make sun, sea, and sand welcoming to all. Sensory-friendly attractions await. At the airport, staff receive specialized training for disabled passengers, and a designated Quiet Room allows travelers to take a moment to rest or enjoy a snack. Plus, the cities of Myrtle Beach and nearby Surfside Beach are certified autism-friendly destinations through the Champion Autism Network.

Myrtle Beach’s inclusive spirit shines along its entire coast. It’s friendly, welcoming, and the perfect place for a beach trip, any time of year. Use the five-day itinerary below to plot out fun, flavorful, and memorable adventures for everyone.

Itinerary

Aerial view of Surfside Beach pier

Trip Highlight:

Surfside Beach

In 2016, Surfside Beach became the Champion Autism Network’s first certified autism-friendly destination in the U.S. The accommodating stretch of coastline is ideal for long beach days. There are playgrounds when you need a break from the sand, picnic shelters for lunchtime, and a wheelchair-accessible fishing pier.
The Elton John Tribute Show is one of many live performances at the GTS Theatre in Myrtle Beach.

Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach

Day 1Watch the Original Motown Tribute Show

Check into Grande Cayman Resort (more info), a property outfitted with a range of accessible features. The waterfront hotel has a wheelchair-accessible beach, a portable pool lift, and visual emergency alarms for those who are hard of hearing. Check with the resort for rooms with wide doorways and accessible bathrooms. Or tap Dunes Realty Vacation Rentals (more info), which is well-versed in finding vacation rentals with accessible amenities that align with your needs.

As a guest of Grande Cayman Resort, you can enjoy its 720 feet of shoreline. Otherwise, find accessible beach entry points all along the 60-mile Grand Strand. Allow your group time to ease into the trip before dinner at Carolina Seafood & Steak (more info). As its name suggests, the sensory-friendly and wheelchair-accessible restaurant is known for its surf-and-turf menu.

Afterward, head to the Original Motown Tribute Show at GTS Theatre (more info). The performance is free from sudden strobe lights and extra-loud sounds, making it inclusive of a range of sensory needs.
Boy going down a playground slide

Savannah’s Playground is ADA-compliant

Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach

Day 2:Visit Savannah’s Playground

The schedule today is fluid. You can slot in any of these activities when they make sense. For a fun-filled morning activity, bring everyone out to Savannah’s Playground (more info). Inspired by Savannah Thompson, who has Williams Syndrome, the park was designed with accessibility in mind, catering to kids of all ages and abilities with ADA-compliant equipment, an early childhood playground, and an interactive playground. If your group is more in the mood for a beach day, visit Myrtle Beach State Park (more info). It’s autism-friendly, and the wheelchair-accessible pier has some of the best ocean views.

In between meals at LuLu’s (more info) and Angelo’s Steak & Pasta (more info)—both confirmed sensory-friendly—play a round of mini golf at Captain Hook’s Adventure Golf (more info), where the Lost Boys course is ADA accessible. The winner gets to decide where to have lunch tomorrow.
Five teens jumping for joy in front of WonderWorks in Myrtle Beach

Spend a couple of hours at WonderWorks, an “amusement park for the mind.”

Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach

Day 3:Discover WonderWorks

Johnny D’s Waffles (more info) also gets the sensory and wheelchair-accessible stamp of approval. You’ll fuel up for the day with pecan and blueberry waffles before a quick drive down N. Kings Highway for your first activity of the day. No visit to Myrtle Beach would be complete without a stroll down the boardwalk (more info), popping into souvenir shops and beach stores, and a ride on the SkyWheel (more info). Most of the gondolas can accommodate mobility devices (including wheelchairs).

The Loco Gecko (more info) beach shack is an excellent option for lunch. It’s casual and accommodating to those with sensory needs.

The big event of the day will be a trip to WonderWorks (more info). Billed as an “amusement park for the mind,” it has more than 40,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, a glow-in-the-dark indoor ropes course, laser tag, and a 6D Extreme Motion Ride XD Theater. All levels of WonderWorks are accessible via an elevator, and most exhibits are visually oriented and accompanied by signage that provides context. Several attractions (like the Hurricane Shack and the Bed of Nails) focus on touch and feel.
Four elderly people walking and admiring Brookgreen gardens

Brookgreen Gardens is relaxing, quiet, and incredibly scenic.

Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach

Day 4:Discover Brookgreen Gardens and Huntington Beach State Park

The nation’s first public sculpture garden, Brookgreen Gardens (more info), is the first stop of the Murrells Inlet tour, following breakfast at Blueberry’s Grill (more info). A sculpture garden and wildlife preserve, it’s wheelchair- and sensory-friendly and introduces visitors to incredible art, stunning landscapes, and a generally peaceful atmosphere.

Huntington Beach State Park (more info) is also a respite from the hum of activity you may have encountered yesterday along the boardwalk. Complimentary beach wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the park offers a range of activities, including hiking trails, bird-watching, swimming, fishing, and biking.

Make dinner plans at The Claw House (more info) if you haven’t quite gotten your fill of seafood yet. The lobster fries and crab legs are crowd favorites.
A disabled visitor to Surfside Beach enjoys the ocean.

Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach

Day 5:Go to Surfside Beach

Certified autism-friendly, Surfside Beach is quieter than some of the other beaches you’ll find along the Grand Strand, and it offers wheelchairs free of charge. (Pro tip: Check out the details with Surfside Beach Police Services before arrival.)

Located between Myrtle Beach proper and Murrells Inlet, the town of Surfside Beach is your base camp for this final bit of vacation. Have breakfast at Eggs Up Grill (more info) and lunch at Dagwood’s Deli (more info), where you can always order your sandwiches to go so you can squeeze in as much sun and swimming as possible.
