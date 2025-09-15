5-Day Myrtle Beach Itinerary for All Abilities

Unlike many coastal locales, accessibility isn’t an afterthought in Myrtle Beach (more info). The vacation destination is deeply committed to ensuring travelers of all abilities—those on the autism spectrum, as well as older adults, people with disabilities, and families with young children—can enjoy the coastal charm and beauty it has to offer.
Adaptive beach access and surfing at North Myrtle Beach make sun, sea, and sand welcoming to all. Sensory-friendly attractions await. At the airport, staff receive specialized training for disabled passengers, and a designated Quiet Room allows travelers to take a moment to rest or enjoy a snack. Plus, the cities of Myrtle Beach and nearby Surfside Beach are certified autism-friendly destinations through the Champion Autism Network.
Myrtle Beach’s inclusive spirit shines along its entire coast. It’s friendly, welcoming, and the perfect place for a beach trip, any time of year. Use the five-day itinerary below to plot out fun, flavorful, and memorable adventures for everyone.
Itinerary
Day 1Watch the Original Motown Tribute Show
As a guest of Grande Cayman Resort, you can enjoy its 720 feet of shoreline. Otherwise, find accessible beach entry points all along the 60-mile Grand Strand. Allow your group time to ease into the trip before dinner at Carolina Seafood & Steak (more info). As its name suggests, the sensory-friendly and wheelchair-accessible restaurant is known for its surf-and-turf menu.
Afterward, head to the Original Motown Tribute Show at GTS Theatre (more info). The performance is free from sudden strobe lights and extra-loud sounds, making it inclusive of a range of sensory needs.
Day 2:Visit Savannah’s Playground
In between meals at LuLu’s (more info) and Angelo’s Steak & Pasta (more info)—both confirmed sensory-friendly—play a round of mini golf at Captain Hook’s Adventure Golf (more info), where the Lost Boys course is ADA accessible. The winner gets to decide where to have lunch tomorrow.
Day 3:Discover WonderWorks
The Loco Gecko (more info) beach shack is an excellent option for lunch. It’s casual and accommodating to those with sensory needs.
The big event of the day will be a trip to WonderWorks (more info). Billed as an “amusement park for the mind,” it has more than 40,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, a glow-in-the-dark indoor ropes course, laser tag, and a 6D Extreme Motion Ride XD Theater. All levels of WonderWorks are accessible via an elevator, and most exhibits are visually oriented and accompanied by signage that provides context. Several attractions (like the Hurricane Shack and the Bed of Nails) focus on touch and feel.
Day 4:Discover Brookgreen Gardens and Huntington Beach State Park
Huntington Beach State Park (more info) is also a respite from the hum of activity you may have encountered yesterday along the boardwalk. Complimentary beach wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the park offers a range of activities, including hiking trails, bird-watching, swimming, fishing, and biking.
Make dinner plans at The Claw House (more info) if you haven’t quite gotten your fill of seafood yet. The lobster fries and crab legs are crowd favorites.
Day 5:Go to Surfside Beach
Located between Myrtle Beach proper and Murrells Inlet, the town of Surfside Beach is your base camp for this final bit of vacation. Have breakfast at Eggs Up Grill (more info) and lunch at Dagwood’s Deli (more info), where you can always order your sandwiches to go so you can squeeze in as much sun and swimming as possible.