5-Day Myrtle Beach Itinerary for All Abilities

Unlike many coastal locales, accessibility isn’t an afterthought in Myrtle Beach (more info). The vacation destination is deeply committed to ensuring travelers of all abilities—those on the autism spectrum, as well as older adults, people with disabilities, and families with young children—can enjoy the coastal charm and beauty it has to offer.

Adaptive beach access and surfing at North Myrtle Beach make sun, sea, and sand welcoming to all. Sensory-friendly attractions await. At the airport, staff receive specialized training for disabled passengers, and a designated Quiet Room allows travelers to take a moment to rest or enjoy a snack. Plus, the cities of Myrtle Beach and nearby Surfside Beach are certified autism-friendly destinations through the Champion Autism Network.

Myrtle Beach’s inclusive spirit shines along its entire coast. It’s friendly, welcoming, and the perfect place for a beach trip, any time of year. Use the five-day itinerary below to plot out fun, flavorful, and memorable adventures for everyone.