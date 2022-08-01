Laid-Back Luxury Trip to Northern California Wine Country

With numerous Michelin stars, stylish resorts and spas, and hundreds of top wineries, Northern California Wine Country represents the good life, in just about every way. For travelers, the region is best explored slowly, with plenty of time to stop, relax, and appreciate breathtaking views and memorable experiences.

This 6-day itinerary offers the best of Sonoma and Napa counties, plus a jaunt into Mendocino’s Anderson Valley. The agenda features our picks for the best of the best, and includes four big, over-the-top dinners. Our advice is to build in time for yoga, hikes, or other physical activity every day. This will reset your body (and your palate) for the parade of rich food and great wine.