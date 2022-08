Laid-Back Luxury Trip to Northern California Wine Country

Check out of the Farmhouse Inn and drive to Scribe Winery , in the Sonoma Valley, for a tour of the historic winery and a seated tasting on the veranda. This winery achieved cult status shortly after brothers Andrew and Adam Mariani opened it in 2007. It’s still one of the most popular spots around.After your tasting, drive over to the plaza in the town of Sonoma and eat lunch at the Girl and the Fig, Then continue east into the Napa Valley. Head along the Silverado Trail to St. Helena and your next hotel: Meadowood Napa Valley. This resort, tucked at the back of a canyon and hidden from the rest of civilization, is one of the most luxurious hotels in all of California. You’ll understand as soon as you check in; whatever room type you’ve reserved, your accommodations will be light and airy, and the property’s canopy of oak trees will set the stage for your peaceful respite.Spend the afternoon enjoying some of the amenities of the resort. Take croquet lessons. Play nine holes of golf. Challenge your partner to a game of tennis. Book another massage. Or sit on your deck under a canopy of oak trees and read a good book.That night, enjoy the tasting menu in the dining room at The Restaurant at Meadowood . Helmed by Chef Christopher Kostow, the restaurant is a perennial winner of three Michelin stars. Since you’re in Napa, splurge for the wine pairings.